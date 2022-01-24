ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell has confirmed that it has changed its name. Shell has confirmed that it has changed its name from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc. The company noted that Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange have been informed of the name change. It is...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

