The year is young, but you’re probably already going stir crazy. Particularly if you’re a parent of a busy child or a busy child yourself. Get yourself out of the house and onto a bike and try out North Little Rock’s new pump track at Big Rock Quarry. A pump track is a loop of small hills or rollers and berms designed so cyclists can ride it with minimal or no pedaling. The “pump” part of the name refers to the motion that riders use with their handlebars to propel themselves around the track without pedaling.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO