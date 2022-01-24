Joe Burrow Praises Teammates Following Walk-off Win Over Titans

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow couldn't stop smiling after their hard fought victory over the Titans on Saturday in Nashville.

The star signal-caller was sacked nine times, hit 13 times and somehow managed to make the big throw to Ja'Marr Chase in the closing seconds that set up Evan McPherson's 52-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bengals had multiple players step up in crucial situations during Saturday's game. Clay Johnston had a big tackle on the Titans' two-point conversion attempt. Eli Apple and Logan Wilson teamed up for an interception with 20 seconds left. D.J. Reader completely dominated the interior of the Titans' offensive line.

Burrow praised his teammates after the game during a conversation with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“We’ve got great players that it really, really matters to—this is the life of everybody in that locker room,” Burrow told Breer. “Everyone works really hard to put themselves in that moment and take advantage of those opportunities. Those are the kind of guys we have. … Everybody at this level is capable of making plays like that, but I don’t think everybody’s capable of making plays in that moment.”

The Bengals are significant underdogs this week in their matchup with the Chiefs in Kansas City. The winner will be Super Bowl bound.

Patrick Mahomes is hoping to lead his team to their third-straight Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Bengals are trying to get back to the big game for the first time since 1988.

