DEDHAM (CBS) – Three dogs – Bowinkle, Rosemary and Goldie – just arrived in Massachusetts from Kentucky where tornadoes devastated several communities last month. They were moved out of shelters there to make room for dogs misplaced by the storms who will be reunited with their owners. “The immediate work was to take homeless dogs that were currently in shelters and didn’t have owners or homes and move them out of those municipal shelters into another facility to open up space for animals who are misplaced and would need to be reunited with their owners sometime down the road when they got...

DEDHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO