A-K Valley senior spotlight: Deer Lakes’ Emily Warrene

Courtesy of Anna Yaksich Deer Lakes’ Emily Warrene is a member of the 2021-22 bowling team.

Emily Warrene

Deer Lakes

A 4-0 start has made the inaugural season a successful one thus far for Deer Lakes’ girls bowling team.

But the bowlers’ enjoyment goes beyond the scoreboard, according to senior Emily Warrene.

“We’re very uplifting to each other,” she said of the girls and boys teams. “We have such great energy. We keep each other up. We all practice and compete together, encourage each other. It’s really nice.”

Warrene carries an average of 160.25 with a high game of 246 and high series of 564. She has teamed with Kaylee Lipp (224.92 average), Tia Germanich (179.25) and Tayla Germanich (157.25), among others, to lead Deer Lakes to an undefeated start.

They lead the North Division and have their sights set on the WPIBL playoffs and possibly the state tournament.

Warrene took a break from piling up pins for a senior spotlight Q&A:

How has the bowling season gone so far?

It’s good. It’s going a lot better than I think the school anticipated. It’s definitely been a lot of fun.

What has it been like to be part of a new program?

It’s been a lot of trial and error. I feel like no one knew what to expect. We’re just trying to push as hard as we can.

What are you goals for the rest of the season?

I think section champs would be the best. I think going to states would be pretty cool, too.

How did you get started in bowling?

My grandparents did it, so it was kind of natural that my whole family did it, too. My grandparents threw me and my brother (Alex) into it, and I fell in love with it.

What is your highest score?

(I bowled) 248 at our home lanes, Deer Lakes Bowl.

What is the most challenging part of the sport?

Definitely a mental thing. If you aren’t in the right mental space, it can cause you to perform better or worse. Just making sure you are mentally ready for a match is the hardest part.

Have you made any plans for next fall?

I committed to Penn State Behrend. I’m hoping to bowl there. I’ll study psychology.

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions?

I made a few. My personal goal is to hit the gym more and stuff like that. My main goal is to set a better mental state because that will help me overall.

Tags: Deer Lakes