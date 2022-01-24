The Claw – Episode 11 Feat. David Drucker

Record-breaking Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wrapped up her historic 40-game winning streak Wednesday evening. And while her gameplay has come to an end for now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Schneider has signed with CAA. Schneider is the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy! and ranks as No. 2 on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive wins list, with her winnings totaling $1.4 million. In overall wins, the Oakland-based engineering manager is behind only Ken Jennings (74 straight), who took over part-time hosting duties after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Schneider’s winnings put her among the top four highest-winning contestants during...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO