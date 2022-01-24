Machine Learning Predicts C. Diff Infection

The accumulation of non-recyclable waste on landfills all around the world and the huge amount of time that most of its materials take to biodegrade can affect in a significant manner our lifestyle in the near future if we, as a society, don't take action to prevent this from happening. Moreover, among the most notorious risks for humans, waste accumulation can enhance the disease spread via vectors such as flies, mosquitoes, and many more insects. Also, in addition to the ruin of the beauty of natural habitats, deforestation, and terrain occupation to provide enough space to landfills, soil and water can be susceptible to be polluted due to the toxic chemicals located in improperly treated materials. At the same time, that pollution can alter the food chain, which inevitably leads to more diseases and health issues for humans and the natural ecosystems worldwide.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO