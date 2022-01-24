Watch CNBC's full interview with RBC's Helima Croft on oil prices

Crude oil prices have extended their upsurge and Brent has breached the psychologically-important barrier of $90 per barrel. The latest gains came despite an unexpected build in US oil stocks, suggesting the upward pressure is continuing to come from elsewhere. There is definitely an element of geopolitical risks being baked into energy prices right now, as tensions concerning Russia and Ukraine intensify. Additionally, the easing of travel restrictions across Europe has helped to boost demand expectations for crude oil. More to the point, the OPEC+ has continued to provide less oil than called on for, creating a tighter market than would have otherwise been the case.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO