Watch CNBC's full interview with RBC's Helima Croft on oil prices

CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelima Croft, RBC Capital Markets managing director and global head of commodity strategy, joins CNBC's 'Squawk...

www.cnbc.com

actionforex.com

Oil Prices top $90: What’s Next for Crude?

Crude oil prices have extended their upsurge and Brent has breached the psychologically-important barrier of $90 per barrel. The latest gains came despite an unexpected build in US oil stocks, suggesting the upward pressure is continuing to come from elsewhere. There is definitely an element of geopolitical risks being baked into energy prices right now, as tensions concerning Russia and Ukraine intensify. Additionally, the easing of travel restrictions across Europe has helped to boost demand expectations for crude oil. More to the point, the OPEC+ has continued to provide less oil than called on for, creating a tighter market than would have otherwise been the case.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci on crypto

Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital founder and CNBC contributor, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss cryptocurrencies after bitcoin's value was slashed nearly in half. Scaramucci explains why investors should ride out cryptocurrencies in the long-run, but he warns retail investors against using bitcoin as leverage. "Bitcoin is too volatile," Scaramucci tells CNBC.
Houston Chronicle

There’s plenty at stake for oil prices this week

Tight supply, fears of war and expectations that the fading risk from the omicron variant of the coronavirus will boost energy demand could combine to send oil prices even higher. With turmoil in the oil-producing countries of Libya and Kazakhstan last week, crude jumped 6.2 percent to settle Friday at...
oilandgas360.com

OPEC targeting oil prices below $100, Oman’s oil minister says

LONDON (Bloomberg) –OPEC and its allies don’t want crude prices to climb to $100 a barrel, and are reviving production quickly enough to prevent global markets from “overheating,” Oman’s oil minister said. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a 23-nation group led...
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
rigzone.com

Oil Market Runs Out of Bears

The oil market is running out of sellers. The oil market is running out of sellers in its surge to almost $90 a barrel. Whether it’s speculators, traders hedging their barrels in storage tanks or U.S. producers, some of the biggest drivers of bearish price movements have all retreated in recent months.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer's thoughts on the markets dogecoin

Mad Money host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' break down the day's market action ahead of the open. Cramer breaks down shares of Ford and AMD, which were both trading lower following downgrades. Cramer also reacts to his conversation with SEC Chair Gary Gensler about the popular cryptocurrency dogecoin.
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Speaks with CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Closing Bell" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on CNBC's "Closing Bell" (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET) today, Thursday, January 20th. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/01/20/households-are-in-good-financial-shape-says-treasury-sec-yellen.html and https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/01/20/i-expect-inflation-to-remain-above-2-percent-but-to-diminish-over-the-course-of-the-year-says-janet-yellen.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. SARA...
Metro International

Schlumberger’s profit jumps as higher oil prices spur drilling demand

(Reuters) – Schlumberger NV, the world’s largest oilfield services company, reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday that beat expectations, as higher crude and natural gas prices drove up demand for its services and equipment. Oil prices surged about 50% last year and are now trading at...
CNBC

'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. "Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 1.03% to $45.90 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.18 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
