Ready to overhaul your work commute? Well, Unagi’s Model One E350 electric scooter is the perfect way to do just that. With a 15 mile range and 15.5 MPH top speed, this scooter makes it easy to get to and from work without using any fossil fuels. Plus, if you don’t have a lot of experience riding electric scooters, the beginner or intermediate mode can help with a built-in speed and acceleration governor. On sale for $490 today, you’re saving $300 and enjoying the lowest price that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

BICYCLES ・ 6 HOURS AGO