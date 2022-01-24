ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California drought dried up avocado supply in 2021: supplier

By Sarah Zimmerman
fooddive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic drought in California dried up the avocado supply and pushed up prices last year, executives with fruit supplier Limoneira told analysts this month. Limoneira sold just 3,000 pounds of avocados in Q4, compared to the approximately 487,000 pounds it sold during the same time period last fiscal year. A...

www.fooddive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Coffee, cashew and avocado-growing regions to shift as planet warms

Crops such as coffee, cashew and avocado are among the world’s most important cash crops – those grown for their commercial value rather than for direct use by the grower.Plantations can range from enormous operations to smallholdings and contribute significantly to the livelihoods of farmers, including in many developing countries.However, new research warns that the regions most suitable for growing these crops could fundamentally change as the Earth warms due to the climate crisis.ââScientists at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland said that ââexisting research has already suggested that the climate crisis will reduce suitability for growing coffee...
AGRICULTURE
goldrushcam.com

California and National Drought Summary for January 25, 2022, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – No Areas in California in Exceptional Drought

California and National Drought Summary for January 25, 2022. January 27, 2022 - As the drought-monitoring period began on January 18, a moisture-laden storm had just cleared the Atlantic Coast States. A few days later, another system delivered a variety of weather, including rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, across parts of the South. The latter storm produced significant snow on January 21-22 near the middle Atlantic Coast, including eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. Most of the remainder of the country experienced a dry week, aside from periods of mostly light precipitation from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Lakes States. However, completely dry weather prevailed through January 24 in several areas, including California and the parched southern Plains, where 71 percent of Texas’ winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition. As the drought-monitoring period ended early January 25, some snow developed on the northern and central High Plains, while rain returned along and near the Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, frigid conditions from the Midwest into the Northeast and generally chilly conditions across the eastern half of the country contrasted with near- or above-normal temperatures farther west.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Seattle Times

After snowy December, California suddenly turns dry, magnifying drought concern

California is approximately halfway through what may be the most closely watched wet season in state history. A rainy October and snowy December brought some relief from the extensive, multiyear drought, but a vanishingly dry January portends continuing water challenges. Parts of central California have seen a record lack of...
ENVIRONMENT
Outdoor Life

Warm Water, Drought Conditions Take Heavy Toll on Endangered Salmon in California

Nearly all of the winter-run chinook salmon that hatched in the Sacramento River in 2021 were wiped out over the course of last year. Fisheries managers and scientists say this massive die-off was mainly due to high water temperatures in the Sacramento River, but they also point to vitamin deficiencies as a contributing factor, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Barnard
spectrumnews1.com

Did December's near-record rain and snow bust the California drought?

December was a very active month for the West Coast, bringing significant rain and snow to drought-stricken California. Donner Pass in North Tahoe had its snowiest December on record with 214 inches of snow recorded. Was it enough to bust the drought? Let's examine the data. In Southern California, there...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

California: Immigrant farmworkers stand up

Decades before Cesar Chavez popularized the plight of agricultural laborers in California, a coalition of Mexican and Japanese farmworkers blazed the trail that Chavez would follow. In 1903 in Oxnard, 1,200 immigrant laborers formed the Japanese-Mexican Labor Association, which would become the first union in California to win a strike against the state’s formidable agriculture industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mix929.com

U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

(Reuters) – High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related labor shortages are creating a new round of backlogs at processed food and fresh produce companies, leading to empty supermarket shelves at major retailers across the United States. Growers of perishable produce across the West Coast...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS LA

California Out Of Most Severe Category Of Drought, Per Latest US Drought Monitor Map

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, showed that early January rainfall and snow in Northern California helped eliminate the worst of drought conditions in the state. No part of California, according to the Drought Monitor, is in what’s referred to as exceptional drought, the most severe category. Only three months ago, 45% of the state was in exceptional drought. As for extreme drought, the second most severe category, only three small spots in Northern California are visible on the map. However, some regions of Southern California, like much of the rest of the state, remain in moderate to severe drought. Since Oct. 1, 2021, CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston reports that downtown Los Angeles has seen over 10 inches of rain, well above the average rainfall of just over 5 inches. Since Jan. 1, downtown has only seen trace amounts of rain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Avocados#Fruit#Limoneira
The Independent

UK could grow 40% of its fruit and veg in towns and cities, cutting dependence on imports, study says

There is “huge untapped capacity” for Britain to grow far more of its own fruit and vegetables in underutilised urban areas, without turning more of the countryside into agricultural land, a new study suggests.Using green urban space in towns and cities, people in the UK could grow almost 40 per cent of the fruit and vegetables we consume, the study said.Increasing the amount of home-grown food could help reduce the UK’s dependence on imports, which have been hit hard following the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.The worsening climate crisis is also an increasing...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
fooddive.com

Upside Foods acquires cell-based lobster company Cultured Decadence

With its purchase of Wisconsin-based Cultured Decadence, cell-based meat company Upside Foods is adding lobster to its portfolio. This is the first acquisition for Upside Foods. It represents an important opportunity for the California-based company to add new technology, know-how, capabilities and a Midwest headquarters, said founder and CEO Uma Valeti. The purchase price was not disclosed.
WISCONSIN STATE
Grub Street

At Té Company, the Persimmons Are Hung Up to Dry

In the time of COVID, one man’s empty dining room is another’s hoshigaki parlor. At least that’s what visitors to the West Village tearoom Té Company might have surmised when they stopped in for a takeout order in December only to look up and see the ceiling hung with neat rows of slowly drying hachiya persimmons, each acorn-shaped fruit attached to a beam with a length of red-and-white butcher twine knotted around a screw embedded in its top.
INDUSTRY
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy