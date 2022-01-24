Mets Morning News: Proposed

Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 1st Round (Lake Travis High School) When Brett Baty started attending Lake Travis High School, the coaches of their baseball, basketball, and football programs could hardly contain their excitement- especially their basketball coach, who just happened to be Baty’s father. Because the youngster was held back a year while in the fifth grade- a common practice among children who excel athletically at a young age- he had a leg up on his peers athletically and was more physically developed. He excelled in all three sports, and all three coaches could see Baty leading Lake Travis High to championships, but by the time he entered his senior year, he had abandoned the other sports to focus on baseball. Helping lead the Cavaliers to a 37-4 record and the Class 6A regional tournament in 2019, Baty appeared in 39 games through draft day and hit .602/.737/1.306 with 49 walks, 9 strikeouts, 19 home runs, and 10 stolen bases. In addition, he spent time on the mound, posting a 0.92 ERA in 53.0 innings pitched, allowing 29 hits, walking 12, and striking out 96.

