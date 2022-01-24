ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets Morning News: Proposed

By Richard Staff
Amazin' Avenue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the lockout eventually ends, J.D. Davis will be one of the most interesting Mets trade chip. To mark the 46th anniversary of his Hall of Fame induction, the Mets re-upped their Kiner Korner of their virtual vault. If you want Buck Showalter’s thoughts on the split...

www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/25/22

Associated Press | Jake Seiner: Despite some tabloids’ implications, there was nothing nefarious afoot when the Mets hired Eric Chávez away from his planned Yankees assistant hitting coach position to take over the primary hitting coach gig in Queens. Mets GM Billy Eppler told reporters that he was in contact with former mentor Brian Cashman about Chávez before the former slugger was officially announced by the Yankees, and there was always an “understanding” that if the Mets did want Chávez for the main job, then the Yankees would yield. It makes sense, as it’s not good practice in the industry to deny employees a chance to take a better job elsewhere.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022: 3B Brett Baty

Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 1st Round (Lake Travis High School) When Brett Baty started attending Lake Travis High School, the coaches of their baseball, basketball, and football programs could hardly contain their excitement- especially their basketball coach, who just happened to be Baty’s father. Because the youngster was held back a year while in the fifth grade- a common practice among children who excel athletically at a young age- he had a leg up on his peers athletically and was more physically developed. He excelled in all three sports, and all three coaches could see Baty leading Lake Travis High to championships, but by the time he entered his senior year, he had abandoned the other sports to focus on baseball. Helping lead the Cavaliers to a 37-4 record and the Class 6A regional tournament in 2019, Baty appeared in 39 games through draft day and hit .602/.737/1.306 with 49 walks, 9 strikeouts, 19 home runs, and 10 stolen bases. In addition, he spent time on the mound, posting a 0.92 ERA in 53.0 innings pitched, allowing 29 hits, walking 12, and striking out 96.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

3 Breakout Candidates For Mets In 2022

While the Mets still have moves left to make after the lockout, they already have a few players on their roster that we could potentially see breakout in 2022. These individuals have shown promise in small spurts throughout their careers. And if they can stay healthy and put it all together across a full season, they could wind up surprising the rest of the league.
MLB
CBS Boston

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion … But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds

BOSTON (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn’t twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see. Enter Jack Curry of the Yankees’ broadcast network. Curry revealed his ballot on Tuesday, which is the day that the Baseball Hall of Fame will announce which players — if any — will earn enshrinement this year. Curry used eight of his allowable 10 votes this year, and for the first time in their 10 years of eligibility, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received his vote. The reason Curry hadn’t voted for Bonds and...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kazmir
Person
Mike Glavine
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Nelson Cruz
CBS Boston

Watch The Moment David Ortiz Found Out He Had Been Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got a very important phone call on Tuesday night, letting him know that he is now a Baseball Hall of Famer. Big Papi was pretty pumped to receive that call. Ortiz was in the Dominican Republic surrounded by family and friends — including former Boston teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez — when he received the news from Jack O’Connell of the BBWAA. “I’m calling you from Cooperstown, New York to let you know that the baseball writers have elected you to the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” O’Connell told Ortiz. With that, Ortiz threw his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Morning News#Hall Of Fame#Phillies#Brewers#Cba#The National League Dh#Major League Baseball#Giants
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees coach set to join Angels

Trey Hillman is heading west to continue his career in Major League Baseball. The Athletic’s Andy McCullough reports “Hillman, most recently the Miami Marlins bench coach, has taken a job in player development with the Los Angeles Angels.”. Hillman’s coaching odyssey began in 1990 at the age of...
MLB
Sportico

Ortiz Says It’s Hard to Believe Bonds, Clemens Not in Hall. He’s Right

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Todd Helton, David Ortiz, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, Scott Rolen, Curt Schilling, Sammy Sosa — My ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The Hall of Fame is now right where it wanted to be in 2014, when it changed the eligibility for players on the writer’s ballot from 15 years to 10. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa, stars of Major League Baseball’s so-called steroid era, are now off the Baseball Writers of America Association ballot five years before they otherwise would have been. For the 10th consecutive year, the...
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees’ success in 2022 depends on one starting pitcher

The New York Yankees hope that one of their starters will step up and become the number two man in the starting rotation behind Gerritt Cole. While Cole performed admirably as the anchor for the starting rotation last season, there remained a significant quality performance gap between him and the other starters (i.e. Nestor Cortes, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon, and the departed Corey Kluber).
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 The Game

Will MLB get a deal done?

Will the Atlanta Braves be able to sign Freddie Freeman? Will Major League Baseball play 162 games this year? What is the big hold up in the MLB negotiations?
MLB
CBS Boston

Roger Clemens On Not Being Elected To Hall Of Fame: ‘I Didn’t Play Baseball To Get Into The HOF’

BOSTON (CBS) — While David Ortiz got his call to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, four polarizing and controversial players in baseball history did not. For Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa, Tuesday was their last chance to make it to Cooperstown by way of traditional voting. All four fell short of getting the required 75 percent of votes in their tenth and final season on the ballot, with Bonds getting 66 percent, Clemens 65.2 percent, Schilling 58.6 percent and Sosa just 18.5 percent. Those four will no longer appear on the BBWAA ballot, so...
MLB
New York Post

Braves-A’s trade talks could have big Yankees impact

Whenever the MLB lockout ends, Freddie Freeman will immediately become one of the game’s most intriguing players to watch. The free-agent first baseman was long expected to find a way back to the Braves, but the World Series champions have reportedly checked in on a deal that would serve as a strong Plan B that could also have potential ramifications for the Yankees.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy