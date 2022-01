As I’m sure you know if you’re reading this, David Ortiz was officially elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. It was no sure thing, even in the hours leading up to the announcement, but by the end of the night the Boston Red Sox legend was the lone player voted in by the BBWAA. It’s clearly well-deserved, as Ortiz was one of the best hitters of his generation even taking away all of the other postseason and general clutch moments that helped form his legendary aura. For his career he finished with 541 homers while hitting .286/.380/.552 for a 140 wRC+, indicating he was 40 percent better than the league-average hitter over the course of his entire career.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO