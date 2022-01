Alterations to the composition of the gut microbiome were found in patients with long-term complications of COVID-19, according to study results published in Gut. “[Altered] gut microbiome composition is strongly associated with persistent symptoms in patients with COVID-19 up to 6 months after clearance of SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Qin Liu, PhD, from the Center for Gut Microbiota Research at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and colleagues wrote. “Considering the millions of people infected during the ongoing pandemic, our findings are a strong impetus for consideration of microbiota modulation to facilitate timely recovery and reduce the burden of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome.”

