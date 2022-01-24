ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Three-drug combination active in metastatic colorectal cancer subset

By Mark Leiser
healio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-drug combination demonstrated activity for patients with microsatellite-stable, BRAF V600E-positive metastatic colorectal cancer, according to study results presented at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The regimen — which consisted of encorafenib (Braftovi, Pfizer), cetuximab (Erbitux, Eli Lilly) and nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol Myers Squibb) — also appeared well-tolerated....

www.healio.com

MedicalXpress

Unnecessary radiotherapy given near end of life in metastatic cancer

(HealthDay)—Among patients with bone and brain metastases who died within 90 days of radiotherapy receipt, 21.6 percent received guideline-nonconcordant therapy, according to a research letter published online Jan. 14 in JAMA Health Forum. Patricia Mae G. Santos, M.D., from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medscape News

MRI Could Replace CT for Detecting Metastatic Testicular Cancer

This study, published on researchsquare.com as a preprint and not yet peer reviewed, found no meaningful loss of sensitivity with MRI compared with CT, and utilizing the MRI eliminates radiation exposure. Key Takeaway. Whole body MRI is as sensitive at thoracoabdominal CT for detecting metastatic testicular cancer. Why This Matters.
CANCER
The Press

Cardiff Oncology Announces New Data from Lead Clinical Program in KRAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Showing Robust Objective Response Rate and Progression Free Survival

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced new data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line treatment of patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). A subset of these data will be featured in a poster presented by Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz, principal investigator, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCOGI) on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
CANCER
healio.com

FDA approves Kimmtrak for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma

The FDA approved tebentafusp-tebn for the treatment of adults with HLA-A*02:01-positive unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Tebentafusp-tebn (Kimmtrak, Immunocore) — the only FDA-approved treatment for this indication — is the first T-cell receptor therapeutic to receive regulatory approval. Tebentafusp-tebn is a bispecific protein composed of a soluble T-cell...
CANCER
Person
Eli Lilly
targetedonc.com

Cinrebafusp Alfa Combinations Explored in HER2-Expressing Gastric Cancer

A study of cinrebafusp alfa is underway to evaluate its safety and efficacy in combination with other therapies in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancers. In a phase 2 study investigating treatment with cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343) in patients with HER2-expressing gastric cancer, the first patient has been dosed with the investigational 1BB/HER2 Anticalin-based bispecific, according to a press release by Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.1.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Gritstone begins phase 2/3 colorectal cancer trial dosing; positive data in early study

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) said the first patient was enrolled in a phase 2/3 GRANITE-CRC-1L trial to evaluate the individualized neoantigen vaccine GRANITE in combination with immune checkpoint blockade for the first line maintenance treatment of newly diagnosed patients with metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC). “We are pleased with the degree...
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NICE approves lung cancer combination drug therapy for NHS use

People treated with pembrolizumab lived for 17.1 months on average versus 11.6 months for chemotherapy, trial data showed. The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has granted approval for a combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy drugs, carboplatin and paclitaxel, to treat a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to an announcement.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Combination of I/O and TKI Therapy in Endometrial Cancer

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: Some of the biomarker-driven therapies, or even immunotherapies, for endometrial cancer are tyrosine kinase inhibitors, immunotherapy options, or checkpoint inhibitors. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors go after specific proteins that are overexpressed or have driven the pathogenesis within a cell. I refer to it almost as a weed killer, or a poison to the entire tumor, while tyrosine kinase inhibitors or other biomarker-driven therapies are like putting a stick in the spoke of the wheel. They’re not as damaging to the cells, but they go after a specific pathway.
CANCER
healio.com

No benefit seen with 5ASA combined with corticosteroids for acute, severe UC

Corticosteroids plus 5-aminosalicylic acid did not benefit patients with acute, severe ulcerative colitis compared with corticosteroids alone, according to a presenter at the Crohn’s and Colitis Congress. “These results should inform our [inflammatory bowel disease] community, and specialists when they manage these challenging patients, to stop unnecessary 5ASA during...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seeking Alpha

Volition Nu.Q blood test combo detects colorectal cancer

VolitionRx (VNRX +0.7%) said two large scale studies showed that its blood test Nu.Q, when used with Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), can detect colorectal cancer and all high-risk advanced adenomas in symptomatic patients, and thereby reduce unnecessary colonoscopies. The company added that the studies also showed that Nu.Q assays can...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
healio.com

Pembrolizumab remains effective in PD-L1-positive advanced gastric, gastroesophageal cancer

First-line pembrolizumab remained effective, safe and noninferior to chemotherapy among certain patients with PD-L1-positive advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer, according to follow-up results of the KEYNOTE-062 study. The findings, presented at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, additionally confirmed that the combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) and chemotherapy did not demonstrate superiority...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Nature.com

Loss of circadian gene Timeless induces EMT and tumor progression in colorectal cancer via Zeb1-dependent mechanism

The circadian gene Timeless (TIM) provides a molecular bridge between circadian and cell cycle/DNA replication regulatory systems and has been recently involved in human cancer development and progression. However, its functional role in colorectal cancer (CRC), the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, has not been fully clarified yet. Here, the analysis of two independent CRC patient cohorts (total 1159 samples) reveals that loss of TIM expression is an unfavorable prognostic factor significantly correlated with advanced tumor stage, metastatic spreading, and microsatellite stability status. Genome-wide expression profiling, in vitro and in vivo experiments, revealed that TIM knockdown induces the activation of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) program. Accordingly, the analysis of a large set of human samples showed that TIM expression inversely correlated with a previously established gene signature of canonical EMT markers (EMT score), and its ectopic silencing promotes migration, invasion, and acquisition of stem-like phenotype in CRC cells. Mechanistically, we found that loss of TIM expression unleashes ZEB1 expression that in turn drives the EMT program and enhances the aggressive behavior of CRC cells. Besides, the deranged TIM-ZEB1 axis sets off the accumulation of DNA damage and delays DNA damage recovery. Furthermore, we show that the aggressive and genetically unstable 'CMS4 colorectal cancer molecular subtype' is characterized by a lower expression of TIM and that patients with the combination of low-TIM/high-ZEB1 expression have a poorer outcome. In conclusion, our results as a whole suggest the engagement of an unedited TIM-ZEB1 axis in key pathological processes driving malignant phenotype acquisition in colorectal carcinogenesis. Thus, TIM-ZEB1 expression profiling could provide a robust prognostic biomarker in CRC patients, supporting targeted therapeutic strategies with better treatment selection and patients' outcomes.
CANCER
Nature.com

DDX39B contributes to the proliferation of colorectal cancer through direct binding to CDK6/CCND1

DDX39B (also called UAP56 or BAT1) which is a kind of DEAD-box family helicase plays pivotal roles in mRNA binding, splicing, and export. It has been found upregulated in many kinds of tumors as an oncogene. Nevertheless, the underlying molecular mechanisms of DDX39B in the proliferation of human colorectal cancer (CRC) remain fairly elusive. In our study, function experiments including the CCK8 and colony formation assay revealed that DDX39B facilitates CRC proliferation in vitro. DDX39B knockdown cells were administered for the orthotopic CRC tumor xenograft mouse model, after which tumor growth was monitored and immunohistochemistry (IHC) was performed to prove that DDX39B can also facilitates CRC proliferation in vivo. Flow cytometry demonstrated that DDX39B promotes the proliferation of CRC cells by driving the cell cycle from G0/G1 phase to the S phase. Mechanistically, RNA-binding protein immunoprecipitation-sequencing (RIP-seq) confirmed that DDX39B binds directly to the first exon of the CDK6/CCND1 pre-mRNA and upregulates their expression. Splicing experiments in vitro using a RT-PCR and gel electrophoresis assay confirmed that DDX39B promotes CDK6/CCND1 pre-mRNA splicing. Rescue experiments indicated that CDK6/CCND1 is a downstream effector of DDX39B-mediated CRC cell proliferation. Collectively, our results demonstrated that DDX39B and CDK6/CCND1 direct interactions serve as a CRC proliferation promoter, which can accelerate the G1/S phase transition to enhance CRC proliferation, and can offer novel and emerging treatment strategies targeting this cell proliferation-promoting gene.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

BridgeBio partners with Amgen for a combination study involving cancer candidate

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to jointly evaluate a potential combination therapy involving its SHP2 inhibitor, BBP-398, with Amgen’s KRASG12C inhibitor, LUMAKRAS (sotorasib). Under the partnership, a Phase 1/2 study will get underway to evaluate the combination in patients with advanced solid tumors...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Pre-clinical activity of the oral DNA-PK inhibitor, peposertib (M3814), combined with radiation in xenograft models of cervical cancer

DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) plays a crucial role in repair of DNA double-strand breaks by facilitating non-homologous end-joining. Inhibitors of DNA-PK have the potential to block DNA repair and enhance DNA-damaging agents. Peposertib (M3814) is a DNA-PK inhibitor that has shown preclinical activity in combination with DNA-damaging agents, including ionizing radiation (IR) and topoisomerase II inhibitors. Here we evaluated the activity of peposertib (M3814) in combination with radiation in a mouse xenograft model of HPV-associated cervical cancer. Athymic nude female mice with established tumors derived from HeLa cells injected into the flank were treated with vehicle alone (n"‰="‰3), IR alone (n"‰="‰4), and peposertib (M38814) in combination with IR (M3814"‰+"‰IR; n"‰="‰4). While IR alone was associated with a trend towards decreased tumor volume compared with untreated, only the M3814"‰+"‰IR treatment arm was associated with consistent and significant reduction in tumor burden, which correlated with higher levels of Î³-H2AX in tumor cells, a marker of double-strand DNA breaks. Our data support further clinical evaluation of the combination of peposertib (M38814) and IR in cervical cancer.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Genomic Profiling Uncovers Mutations More Enriched in Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

Findings presented at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium showed no significant differences in tissue and plasma genomic profiles of patients with early-onset and late-onset colorectal cancer, but a greater enrichment of the BRCA1 and PTEN mutations were noted in the tissue of those with early-onset disease. Patients with early-onset...
CANCER
healio.com

Ripretinib fails to improve PFS in advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor

Ripretinib did not extend PFS compared with sunitinib for patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor who previously received imatinib, according to randomized phase 3 study results presented during the ASCO Plenary Series. The two agents conferred comparable median PFS; however, researchers reported a higher overall response rate with ripretinib (Qinrock,...
CANCER

