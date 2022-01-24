ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top in cardiology: Decline in coronary heart disease, lessons from preschool heart program

healio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent CDC data showed a modest decline in self-reported coronary heart disease in the U.S. between 2011 and 2018, though certain states and sociodemographic groups saw significant increases in prevalence. A report on the data was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story reviewed positive 10-year...

www.healio.com

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Tips for Women to Prevent Heart Disease

More women die from heart disease than from any other cause: about one in five American women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can take action now to reduce your risk. Resources from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can help women of all ages learn how to use FDA-approved drugs and devices safely to prevent and treat heart disease.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 notable stroke, heart disease findings in 2021: AHA

The American Heart Association highlighted groundbreaking research and development in care for heart disease and stroke patients in 2021. 1. An international study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Jan. 21 found that a "polypill," comprising statins and multiple blood-pressure–lowering drugs, taken with aspirin, was associated with a 31 percent lower risk of cardiovascular death or events compared with a placebo.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Fears of Covid ‘domino effect’ as deaths from heart disease and strokes rise

The Covid crisis may have caused a “dangerous domino effect” on people’s health, campaigners warned, as deaths from heart disease and strokes both increased.Official figures showed there were 6,727 deaths from coronary heart disease in 2020 – the highest total since 2017.Meanwhile, deaths from strokes increased to 2,180, the largest number since 2016, with the number of strokes recorded at the highest level for a decade at 9,352.New report from @P_H_S_Official on #heartdisease & #stroke highlights impact of #covid19 on our wider health. Highest no. of strokes in a decade, sharp drop in hospital discharges & increase in deaths. Read the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

The eyes are a window into heart disease

A worldwide collaboration of scientists, engineers and clinicians has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system which can analyse retinal scans for signs of heart disease. By analysing eye scans taken during a routine visit to an optician, the system can identify patients and predict with 70-80% accuracy whether they are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Top in cardiology: Historic heart transplant, olive oil consumption

A medical team in Maryland successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into a human for the first time in history. The surgeon who performed the procedure said it brought researchers “one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis.” Healio’s coverage of the procedure was the top story in cardiology last week.
MARYLAND STATE
healio.com

No benefit seen with 5ASA combined with corticosteroids for acute, severe UC

Corticosteroids plus 5-aminosalicylic acid did not benefit patients with acute, severe ulcerative colitis compared with corticosteroids alone, according to a presenter at the Crohn’s and Colitis Congress. “These results should inform our [inflammatory bowel disease] community, and specialists when they manage these challenging patients, to stop unnecessary 5ASA during...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Friday

A Replacement Heart, From A Pig

This week, doctors reported that they had successfully transplanted a heart taken from a pig into a human being, a type of procedure known as xenotransplantation. The pig had been genetically modified to lack a certain protein thought to be responsible for organ rejection in previous transplant attempts. The patient,...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Joint Commission, American Heart Association launch heart attack certification program

The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association launched the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification program on Jan. 19 to advance care for the most complex and severely ill cardiac patients. The certification program is based on clinical practice guidelines and recommendations published in the AHA's Circulation journal. The guidelines...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Introducing lifestyle interventions in preschool lowers heart disease risk

Implementing school-based programs aimed at teaching healthy cardiovascular health habits as early as preschool can achieve lasting lifestyle changes in children, according to a review published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Previous studies have found that unhealthy lifestyle habits such as a nutritionally poor diet,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
southfloridareporter.com

Are Obesity And Diabetes Offsetting Progress Made In Heart Disease?

In a new study, researchers have found evidence that indicates that the reported recent reductions in the prevalence of CHD are beginning to slow down. The study, which appears as a research letter in the journal JAMA Cardiology, lays the ground for researchers to investigate the findings. This typically occurs...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Oxford Eagle

Heart Disease named a top killer in Mississippi

In 2020 more Mississippians died of heart disease than cancer and diabetes combined. Smoking, in any amount, contributes to heart disease by making the blood sticky, which restricts the flow to and from your heart, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). A CDC promotion illustrates the dangers...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
MedicalXpress

Combined 3D modelling technique predicts abnormal heart rhythms in patients with genetic heart disease

Modeling the heart in 3D using combined imaging techniques can help predict heart rhythm abnormalities, or arrhythmias, in patients with a genetic heart disease, shows a study published today in eLife. The technique may one day help clinicians determine which patients with a condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy might benefit the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Oral penicillin, not injectable, advised for people with high-risk rheumatic heart disease

A growing body of evidence indicates that some people thought to have an allergic response to injectable penicillin, the standard treatment for rheumatic heart disease, may instead be experiencing a cardiac reaction to the medicine, according to a new American Heart Association presidential advisory published today in Journal of the American Heart Association. The advisory, which represents official insights from the American Heart Association, suggests oral penicillin may be a safer option for people with rheumatic heart disease who are at high risk of a cardiac reaction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The Link Between Psoriatic Arthritis and Heart Disease

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic autoimmune condition causing inflammation of the skin and joints. But the problem doesn't end there. Systemic inflammation throughout the body from psoriatic arthritis increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. This article discusses PSA, its association with heart disease, and ways to lower risk. What...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH

