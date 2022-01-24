Mosunetuzumab shows deep, durable responses in advanced follicular lymphoma

Kami J. Maddocks, MD: When a patient presents with a new diagnosis of follicular lymphoma, you first have to decide if they meet indications for treatment, and then what your treatment approach is going to be. There are patients who will be candidates for observation, or watch and wait, and there are patients who will need treatment at diagnosis. Patients with low tumor burden disease who are asymptomatic may be able to be observed without requiring treatment. Indications for treatment include patients who are symptomatic from their disease; those with B symptoms, patients who have bulky lymphadenopathy; patients who have cytopenias from disease involvement; patients who have extranodal disease, such as bony involvement and liver involvement; lymph nodes that are compromising any organ function; and patients symptomatic from maybe hydronephrosis or other lymph nodes, leading to obstruction.

