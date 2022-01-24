ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mosunetuzumab shows deep, durable responses in advanced follicular lymphoma

By Drew Amorosi
healio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMosunetuzumab more than quadrupled the complete response rate among patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, according to results of a pivotal phase 2 study. Seventy-six percent of patients in the study who had a complete response were free of disease-related complications and did not require further treatment 1 year after...

www.healio.com

