Emil Michael has a Juris Doctor that is gathering dust: The former Uber exec graduated from Stanford Law School and quickly realized he didn't want to be a lawyer. To start paying down his student loans, he landed a job at Goldman Sachs in New York during the heyday of the first tech bubble in 1998. He traded his suit for the casual coolness of the tech world and joined the founding team at TellMe Networks in Palo Alto (later acquired by Microsoft for $760 million), and Klout, which Lithium Technologies picked up. As the chief business officer of Uber, Emil Michael spent nearly four years skyrocketing the startup into the stratosphere. He led all the business activities at Uber China and ended up selling the company for $8 billion within two years' time. He was in charge of all fundraising, mergers and acquisitions and also built Uber for Business.

