Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition

Macellum Advisors, which owns nearly 5% of shares at Kohl’s, is asking the company consider taking an offer to sell its business.
In an open letter to the Kohl’s board on Tuesday, the activist investor advised the company to strongly consider a sale of the company and also asked for Kohl’s to put a Macellum representative on the board.
Though we believe Kohl's could be a source of significant value with a significantly refreshed Board, improved execution and an optimized balance sheet, we feel the best risk-adjusted path forward for shareholders right now is a credible and open process to evaluate a
MILWAUKEE— Based in Wisconsin since the 1920s and a publicly held company, in part, since 1992, the potential ownership of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is in flux as the company confirmed at least two potential takeover offers. "On the ownership side, it's interesting that the shareholders could benefit from...
The department store retailer is at the center of frenzied buyout interest focused on $7 billion in real estate holdings.
Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has retained Goldman, Sachs & Co. as its adviser in response to an activist campaign launched by Macellum Advisors GP LLC, according to two sources. The insurgent fund on Tuesday, Jan. 18, escalated its activism campaign with a letter threatening another director contest if the Wisconsin-incorporated department store chain does not launch a strategic review first. The fund noted in the letter that it heard the board and its representatives have rebuffed “overtures from credible buyers,” but Kohl’s responded saying it was disappointed with Macellum’s “unfounded speculation.”
Late Friday night, it was reported by the WSJ, that Acacia/Starboard Value offered Kohl's Board of Directors $9 billion (roughly $64 per share) to buy out the company. (In case you were wondering, the title, Barbarians At The Gate, is a reference to the book written, in 1989, by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar. Bryan and John were investigative journalists, then working for the WSJ, and they chronicled the RJR Nabisco buyout. As there have been millions of new brokerage accounts opened since the onset of the Covid pandemic, perhaps many readers might not have even been born, at the time this book was written. The phrase is used to describe aggressive activist investing/proxy campaigns. And to be clear, I am not calling Jon Duskin, or anyone in Jon's group actual barbarians. Again, it is a reference to the 1989 book).
Department store shares moved higher Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's confirmed receipt of a takeover offer. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 17%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 10.5%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVID-19 as shopping habits shift. Macy's most recent earnings blew past expectations. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 22, according to a FactSet calendar. Nordstrom's most recent earnings report missed expectations. It is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 3. Kohl's stock is up 38.7% over the past year. Macy's has rocketed 108.9%. And Nordstrom is down 40.7% for the period.
Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. confirmed today that it has received multiple “letters expressing interest” in buying the company. The statement follows a series of reports over the weekend that Kohl’s fielded unsolicited offers from two groups: Acacia Research Corp. and Sycamore Partners. On Friday, the Wall...
The Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based, value retailer acknowledged Monday morning that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the company. In pre-market trading Monday, Kohl's stock soared over 30 percent, or $15, to about $62, from Friday's closing price of $46.84.
Kohl's activists want the company to sale-leaseback up to $4 billion worth of real estate. Activists continue to circle at the gate due to Kohl's (KSS) being an extremely cheap stock. The company has very valuable real estate on top of a strong earnings stream which is why a group of activists are lining up to bid on the retailer. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the stock trading at 7x FY23 EPS targets.
