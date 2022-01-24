ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mon. 11:22 a.m.: Brian Regan booked at Packard Music Hall

Vindy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Brian Regan will perform Dec. 3 at Packard Music Hall. Regan has been called “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian” and was a regular guest on “The Late Show with David...

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
grmag.com

Papa Roach, Brian Regan, more coming to Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids will host a series of concerts and shows at multiple downtown venues. The upcoming performances will be held at The Intersection, DeVos Performance Hall, Van Andel Arena and GLC Live at 20 Monroe. The Intersection. 133 Grandville Ave. SW. Between the Buried and Me: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Deadline

David Letterman To Celebrate ‘Late Night’ Anniversary With Seth Meyers

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982. The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022 The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get. Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#Radio City Music Hall#Comedy Central#Packard Music Hall#Ticketmaster#Packard
NYS Music

Goose Announces Show at Radio City Music Hall

Indie rock band Goose has announced it will play its first ever show at New York City’s legendary Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, June 25. As of now, the Radio City Music Hall date is one of the final stops on the band’s current tour. Goose’s performance will feature a total of three sets with two electric sets and one acoustic set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
montgomerymnnews.com

Book hits local, historical music notes

Former St. Wenc Choir Director pens “Minnesota’s ‘Big Woods’ Musicians”. A new book, authored by Sr. Anita Smisek, OP, a former choir director a St. Wencesalus Catholic Church, with narrative assistance from John Chromy, tells the story of how Bohemian immigrants brought their love of music to the “Bohemian Triangle” of New Prague, Veseli, Lonsdale, and Montgomery, and how this musical gift has been passed down through generations and is alive and well today.
MONTGOMERY, MN
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Joe Rogan’s Hot Take On The Term ‘Black’ Stuns Trevor Noah

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday mocked podcaster Joe Rogan for his hot take on the term “Black.”. Rogan, during a podcast episode this week with controversial professor Jordan Peterson, said that “unless you are talking to someone who is, like, 100% African from the darkest place where they are not wearing any clothes all day and they have developed all of that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, even the term Black is weird.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Life & Beth’: Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Violet Young has been cast as a series regular, sharing a character with star Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

Music Video: Kaby & Brian Brown – “Showstopper”

Nearly two years have passed since Brian Brown delivered his highly anticipated LP, Journey. With that said, he’s been anything, but quiet since its release. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s managed to share the stage with Freddie Gibbs, earn an NPR feature and put together a care package of loose tracks for his fans. Not to mention, he’s in line for an upcoming performance partnership with Slim & Husky’s and the National Museum of African-American Music.
MUSIC
soundtrack.net

Disney Music Announces 'The Book of Boba Fett' Soundtracks

The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) Original Soundtrack is available today and will be followed by The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 2 (Chapters 5-7) on Feb. 11, 2022. Both soundtracks feature music themes by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Goransson and score by Joseph Shirley.
MUSIC
interlochenpublicradio.org

Music by Request for January 22, 2022

Listeners requested specific performances featuring Mason Williams, John Langstaff, Susanna Mälkki (pictured), the Juilliard String Quartet and Anna Netrebko and Elīna Garanča. We also heard wintery music selections by Howard Blake, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Emil Waldteufel and Brian Culbertson. For the complete playlist from today's show, click here.
MUSIC
soulofmiami.org

A Life of Music 2/11/22

The Michel Legrand Story, “A Life of Music,” is a new and beautiful LIVE! intimate stage concert-style production that chronicles the incredible journey that was Legrand’s musical career and life. The show will be accompanied by a full orchestra with singers and captivating visuals to bring the performance and unique sound of what was Legrand’s musical stage to life. Legrand was a prolific composer, having written over 200 film and television scores, in addition to many songs, that personified his illustrious career.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

A star-studded murder mystery (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty), a deep examination of a fallen star’s legacy (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby), a documentary about Janet Jackson and the NFL’s penultimate weekend of the season will fill your screens from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.  The Big Show At a party following a 15-year high school reunion, a pop star (Dave Franco) has fallen...
NFL
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Thursday will perform on Friday at Packard Music Hall

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Post-hardcore band Thursday will perform at Packard Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Thursday will be joined by Cursive, The Appleseed Cast and Nate Bergman. Tickets, $32 and $38,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy