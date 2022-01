The town of Pullman looks nothing like it did over 100 years ago. The downtown had a good number of storefronts, most of which have disappeared. A couple of brothers by the name of 'Clement' (first names unknown) came to Allegan County in 1870 and built a sawmill in Lee Township. A good chunk of land was owned by two guys named Hopper and Bennett; it was on their land that the Chicago & Western Michigan Railroad placed a station. Disregarding Mr. Bennett, the community was therefore dubbed “Hoppertown”, which finally got its own post office under that name at the tail end of 1875.

