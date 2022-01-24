ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

REX Awards 2022: Natural Products

By Carol Radice
drugstorenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromoting wellness: This year’s Retail Excellence Awards pay tribute to an impressive array of standout companies offering natural products. If there was ever a year to recognize innovation in natural products 2022 is it. Interest in all things natural may have been on the rise for the past decade, but the...

www.drugstorenews.com

Dealerscope

Pure 3 From BodyGuardz Awarded Green Product Mark

THE DAILY SCOPE, 1/19/22: BodyGuardz, a device protection solutions provider, released its new Pure 3 screen protector for the Apple iPhone 13. According to BodyGuardz, it is the first and only screen protector to be awarded the Green Product Mark by TÜV Rheinland. The Pure 3 is made up of 30 percent recycled glass and is five times stronger than the stand-alone phone screen. BodyGaurdz also utilizes post-consumer recycled cardboard and biodegradable components in its packaging of the Pure 3 to make sure that every aspect of the wrapping can be curbside recycled. The Green Product Mark certification by TÜV Rheinland is based on three areas of criterion: Prevention of pollution, sustainable use of resources, and climate change mitigation. TÜV Rheinland only awards the certification to companies that responsibly manage their energy usage as well as their air and water pollution footprint. The Green Product Mark is recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a means to help U.S. companies obtain environmentally friendly products and services.
ELECTRONICS
drugstorenews.com

Day 3 of NACDS’ in-person conference explores current, future trends

The 2022 National Association of Chain Drug Stores Regional Chain Conference program on day three featured discussions on an array of timely issues. The in-person event saw speakers highlight such topics as the industry’s leadership role in pandemic response; federal and state legislative priorities; digital marketing and e-commerce; legal and regulatory compliance issues; pharmaceutical trends and forecasts; patient safety; today’s labor and supply chain environment; and post-pandemic trends in employment law.
INDUSTRY
drugstorenews.com

L’oréal, Verily partner on skin health initiatives

L’oréal wants to make advancements in skin health with its latest strategic partnership. The beauty brand recently announced its partnership with Alphabet precision health company Verily that will entail two programs aimed at better understanding and characterizing skin and hair aging mechanisms. “We are excited to partner with...
SKIN CARE
drugstorenews.com

Albertsons implements Afresh’s system to strengthen fresh product offerings

Albertsons is set to enhance its fresh offerings with Afresh Technologies' AI-powered predictive ordering and inventory solutions. By implementing the use of this platform, the retailer aims to reduce waste and offer the freshest product for customers. In addition, Afresh will help Albertsons optimize fresh forecasting, inventory, ordering, merchandising and operations, the company said.
AGRICULTURE
electronicproducts.com

Electronic Products announces winners of the 2021 Product of the Year Awards

The annual Product of the Year awards, now in its 46th year, recognizes outstanding products that represent any of the following qualities: a significant advancement in a technology or its application, an exceptionally innovative design, a substantial achievement in price/performance, improvements in design performance, and a potential for new product designs/opportunities. Electronic Products editors evaluated 150+ products across 10 categories. Here are this year’s winners:
ELECTRONICS
drugstorenews.com

NB Pure intros Immune+ supplement

NB Pure is continuing to advance its efforts to help improve the lives of its consumers. New from the brand is Immune+, a supplement containing a blend of vitamins, herbs and antioxidants. Alurx rolls out vitamin, wellness gummy supplements]. Made with a holistic formula, the product features several key nutrients...
PHARMACEUTICALS
drugstorenews.com

Solid solution: Five elements of an effective prescription pricing tool

Medication pricing information and tools providing drug alternatives that address shifts in care and patient needs could make the prescribing process easier. As for patients, 19% said it’s become harder to afford medication in the past 18 months. Prescribers also saw a quarter of patients asking for a less expensive medicine while pharmacists saw 10% of patients walk away without their medications due to cost.
HEALTH
siouxlandnews.com

Royal Canin awarded funds for expansion, new production line

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that Royal Canin will invest $185 million for new production lines at their facility in North Sioux City. This investment would expand their existing building and create 149 new, full-time associate jobs, adding to the more...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

Toxic Black Mold Is Growing In My Brain

“I honestly can’t believe you’re alive,” one of my doctors told me a few months ago. “It really makes no sense.”. I was sitting with my fiancé in an exam room in the infectious disease wing of Massachusetts General Hospital, as I have countless times over the past four years. I was hearing again how the toxic black mold in my brain defies expectations and baffles my physicians.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Collagen remains a superstar in 2022: 2022 Ingredient trends for food, drinks, dietary supplements, and natural products

When will consumers tire of collagen? Not soon, it appears. Any way you slice it, collagen sales are stellar. Collagen companies are now striding confidently—and excitedly—into 2022. Per SPINS multioutlet channel tracking, powered by IRI, collagen ingredient sales in the U.S. mainstream supplements market grew a whopping 56%...
ECONOMY
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health’s Michelle Peluso is tasked with integrating the healthcare experience around the consumer

As executive vice president and chief customer officer of CVS Health and co-president of CVS Pharmacy, Peluso is responsible for transforming the retail pharmacy chain’s consumer experience. If you read the “About” description of Michelle Peluso on LinkedIn, you’ll learn that she loves “transformative times, the intersection of technology...
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

Walmart makes equity investment in vertical farming company Plenty

Walmart is set to bring the freshest produce to customers. The retailer is making an equity investment in Plenty, an indoor vertical farming company. This move is part of a broader strategic partnership to utilize the company’s indoor vertical farming technology platform to deliver fresh produce to its retail stores.
AGRICULTURE
drugstorenews.com

Dollar General promotes executives

Four executives are assuming new roles in the store operations, legal and finance departments at Dollar General. Dollar General is adding some new faces to its leadership division. Recently, the retailer shared that it has elevated four executives to new roles in the store operations, legal and finance departments. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
drugstorenews.com

Clairol caters to evolving hair color needs via 3 new lines

Clairol’s new hair color lines include Blonde It Up hair blonding kit, Gloss It Up in-shower glosses and Root Touch Up by Natural Instincts. Clairol is continuing to innovate the hair color aisle. Recently, the beauty brand announced the launch of three new lines, which include the Blonde It...
HAIR CARE
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

