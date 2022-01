Verizon lost 69,000 net pay TV subscribers for its FiOS consumer video service in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 68,000 in the third quarter and 72,000 in the year-ago period, the telecom giant said on Tuesday. The company has in the past often cited “the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings” as a key driver of video subscriber declines. Verizon, led by chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, gained 55,000 broadband internet subscribers, compared with 92,000 in the year-ago period. For the full year 2021, Verizon reported 360,000 broadband user net additions, “the best annual performance since...

