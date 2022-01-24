Woman arrested after punching and biting members at Princeton Community Hospital

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On January 22, 2022, the Princeton Police Department members responded to the ER located inside Princeton Community Hospital about an irate visitor.

Upon arrival, they observed the accused wrestling on the floor with ER staff and a security guard bleeding from his nose, eye, and finger. Officers then proceeded to take custody of the accused, where she then turned and bit Patrolman B.L. Charette on his right shoulder, causing an immediate wound. It was later learned she had also bitten the security guard’s finger.

Prior to arrival, the accused had been in a verbal argument with hospital staff regarding PCH policy. During this argument, the accused leaped over her mother (who was a patient in a hospital bed) and punched a staff member repeatedly in the face causing several lacerations and bleeding. The accused had also maimed one of the staff member’s fingers by biting it.

Melissa Compton was placed used arrest for Malicious Wounding, Battery, Battery on a Police Officer, and Battery on a Healthcare Worker. She was transported to Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.