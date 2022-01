This picture from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement tells a story. Every school district (measured by the area’s total population) has a dangerous level of COVID infections. And remember that Arkansas grades on the curve. The CDC sets a far lower rate of infection to qualify as a “red” zone — 50 or more per 100,000 residents. That means every district in Arkansas, where the best in this map is 50 per 10,000 residents, or 500 for 100,000.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO