NVIDIA is reportedly walking away soon from its Arm deal. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) took center stage yesterday as Bloomberg reported an insider scoop over its troubled Arm acquisition that it could be called off soon. It reported that NVIDIA has informed its "partners that it doesn't expect the deal to close." The stock also tumbled in pre-market when the news was announced. However, NVIDIA continues to maintain its public confidence over the merits of its proposed acquisition as it emphasized (edited): "We continue to hold the views that this transaction provides an opportunity to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation."

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO