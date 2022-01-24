‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ – a quirky Coen-esque rendition of Shakespeare’s play

“I am in this earthly world, where to do harm / Is often laudable, to do good / Sometime accounted dangerous folly.” So says Lady Macduff in Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Moments later, she and her entire family—innocents all—are slaughtered. The triumph of Joel Coen’s film adaptation is that it creates a visual and psychological universe of its own. Watching The Tragedy of Macbeth is like stepping into a surrealist dreamworld. Visually, it is stunning. Yet the otherworldly quality is also its greatest failing. The point of Macbeth is that the horrors of mankind, our darkness and our error, are not a dream, but real. The tragedy of Shakespeare’s play is that good, courageous men and women commit horrors in “this earthly world.” It is not a dream nor a mystery, but the horrifying reality of ordinary evil. The hyper-stylized visuals of Coen’s reimagined Macbeth, through their very elegance, detract from the simply human and everyday moral choices people make in the world as it is.

