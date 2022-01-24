ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ – a quirky Coen-esque rendition of Shakespeare’s play

By Eleanor Ringel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Fair is foul, and foul is fair” is a very Coen brothers’ sentiment. So, it is perhaps not so surprising that a Coen, in this case, Joel, has tackled the Scottish play, as it is known in the super-superstitious theatre community. Shot in haunting black-and-white, “The Tragedy...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
Parade

We Ranked All of the Coen Brothers' Movies, From Raising Arizona to The Tragedy of Macbeth

On Jan. 14, Joel Coen‘s highly acclaimed film-noir take on Shakespeare‘s “Scottish Play,” The Tragedy of Macbeth, hits Apple TV+ after bowing in theaters on Christmas Day. As critics have already gushed, the brooding drama starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand is ethereal, exquisitely executed and masterfully performed—a worthy, even outstanding addition to the Coen canon, even as it marks the first time that Joel Coen has directed a feature without his usual filmmaking partner, brother Ethan Coen.
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Wolf Like Me,” ‘The House’ and ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Filmed in black and white, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (2021), director Joel Coen’s first project without his brother Ethan, brings a new approach to Shakespeare’s Scottish play. Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand – an older pairing than you might typically see in the roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth – the film carries a heightened sense that time is running out. Also starring Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is available on Apple TV+.
KPBS

Actors provide insight about director Joel Coen's 'Macbeth'

Joel Coen’s "The Tragedy of Macbeth" starts streaming tomorrow on Apple TV+. Two of the actors provide insights into what kind of a director Coen is and how he brought this play to the screen. "Macbeth" is Shakespeare’s swiftest play. It moves with ferocious energy as it follows the...
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’: Read The Screenplay For Joel Coen’s Potboiler Take On Shakespeare’s Tragedy

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Inspired by his wife and longtime creative collaborator Frances McDormand’s blistering stage performance, writer-director Joel Coen wanted to find his own way into William Shakespeare’s enduring tragedy Macbeth with a key goal in mind for his film adaptation, Apple and A24’s The Tragedy of Macbeth. “I tried to make a film as much for people who don’t go to see Shakespeare as for anybody,” Coen says. Working independently from his usual filmmaking partner and brother Ethan, and absent any longstanding...
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
The News-Gazette

The Screening Room | Coen's bracing 'Macbeth' a staggering achievement

At times resembling a horror film more than a retelling of William Shakespeare’s oft-told tragedy, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is a staggering take on the classic tale. Powered by solid performances from its veteran cast, the film is a triumph of production design, Coen...
Decider.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is Joel Coen’s Latest Opus, Drawing Direct Inspiration From Orson Welles

You might notice something very unusual when you fire up The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest movie from Joel Coen now on Apple TV+. Aside from major movie stars like Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, Coen and his cinematographer, Bruno Delbonnel, have shot the entire movie in crisp, digital black-and-white, in the square, Academy aspect ratio. Coen is the latest to join the recent fad of big-name auteurs making boxy, monochrome movies in the last year, from Zack Snyder to Rebecca Hall to Wes Anderson.
Martha's Vineyard Times

A classic Shakespeare: Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” continues its run at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center through Thursday, Jan. 27. One of Shakespeare’s greatest and most popular plays, it stars Golden Globe winner Denzel Washington and Oscar winner Frances McDormand. It is directed by four-time Oscar winner and McDormand’s husband, Joel Coen. Coen directs for the first time without his brother Ethan, with whom he usually collaborates. He draws inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood.”
quillette.com

Fatal Vision: Joel Coen’s ‘Macbeth’

“I am in this earthly world, where to do harm / Is often laudable, to do good / Sometime accounted dangerous folly.” So says Lady Macduff in Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Moments later, she and her entire family—innocents all—are slaughtered. The triumph of Joel Coen’s film adaptation is that it creates a visual and psychological universe of its own. Watching The Tragedy of Macbeth is like stepping into a surrealist dreamworld. Visually, it is stunning. Yet the otherworldly quality is also its greatest failing. The point of Macbeth is that the horrors of mankind, our darkness and our error, are not a dream, but real. The tragedy of Shakespeare’s play is that good, courageous men and women commit horrors in “this earthly world.” It is not a dream nor a mystery, but the horrifying reality of ordinary evil. The hyper-stylized visuals of Coen’s reimagined Macbeth, through their very elegance, detract from the simply human and everyday moral choices people make in the world as it is.
theplaylist.net

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’: Watch The New Making-Of Video About How Joel Coen Crafted His Awards Contender

Not only does “The Tragedy of Macbeth” feature two of the biggest actors on the planet, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, but the film is directed by Joel Coen, one of the best filmmakers working today. But as seen in the new Making-Of featurette, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” isn’t relying solely on the two actors and the director to make the film memorable.
Collider

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s Corey Hawkins on What Surprised Him the Most About Working With Joel Coen

With writer-director Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth now playing in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Corey Hawkins about playing Macduff in the William Shakespeare adaptation. During the interview, Hawkins talked about the privilege of getting to work with Denzel Washington and Coen, how he went to set on his off days to watch them work, why Shakespeare’s writing has stood the test of time, what it was like working with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, and more. In addition, he talked about filming the climatic battle with Washington in the 3rd act, and what someone should watch first if they’ve never seen his work.
New Times

The Tragedy of Macbeth may be a well-worn tale, but Joel Coen's visually dazzling adaptation breathes new life into it

Writer-director Joel Coen (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men) helms this film adaptation of William Shakespeare's play about a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) who, convinced by a trio of witches he'll be the next king of Scotland and spurred on by his ambitious wife (Frances McDormand), becomes responsible for a series of murders. (104 min.)
celebritypage.com

Denzel Washington's Talks Playing 'Macbeth'

Denzel Washington was a recent guest of SiriusXM Urban View's The Mike Muse Show to talk about his role of Macbeth in the new film "The Tragedy of Macbeth". He spoke about the film in general, as well as his experience with learning the meaning behind Shakespeare's words and turning it into everyday language for the audience to understand.
Collider

Denzel Washington on ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ Studying How Joel Coen Worked on Set, and Producing August Wilson's ‘The Piano Lesson’

With writer-director Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth now playing in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Denzel Washington about making the William Shakespeare adaptation. During the interview, Washington talked about watching the way Joel Coen worked on set to try and become a better director, what it was like working with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, the aesthetic of the film, why Shakespeare's words have stood the test of time, and more. In addition, he reveals his next film is The Equalizer 3, and says the plan is to be shooting the film adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson with John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson next year. Unlike Fences, which Washington directed, he will only be producing The Piano Lesson.
Variety

Directors Kenneth Branagh, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Aaron Sorkin on Making Their Films Personal

Art is unlike other media in that it requires its creators to share parts of themselves as they’re likewise primed for the supremely subjective criticism that follows. After all, no dentist is asked to soliloquize about how a tooth extraction reflects life choices. The directors of three of this year’s potential best picture contenders account for their recent work in the most personal of ways. “Belfast” writer and director Kenneth Branagh, who based the film loosely on his family’s experiences in 1960s Ireland, doesn’t call the film strictly autobiographical yet the connection is undeniable. “In leaving Belfast at nine years old,...
Variety

From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Dune,’ Established Directors Delve Into Uncharted Territory for Oscar Recognition

An assembly line follows a simple formula. Use the most efficient way to mass-produce something and repeat. Some filmmakers can get away with that approach for a time. The ones who challenge themselves to work outside their comfort zones add skills to their tool kits, and, not coincidentally, often find themselves in the mix when awards season rolls around. Steven Spielberg has directed dozens of films in many genres, but this year’s “West Side Story” adaptation marked his first movie musical. Even for a director who has brought aliens, dinosaurs and the invasion of Normandy to the screen, the project spurred...
