Today in History

 2 days ago

Today is Thursday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2022. There are 331 days left in the year. On Feb. 3, 1943, during World War II, the U.S. transport ship SS Dorchester, which was carrying troops to Greenland, sank after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; of...

24/7 Wall St.

Wars in Which the Most Americans Died

America was born out of conflict, and much of the history of the United States has been punctuated by war. The United States has fought wars for independence, the preservation of its union, maritime trade rights, territorial expansion, and in opposition to tyranny, communism, and fascism. (These were the biggest battles of World War II.) […]
the-journal.com

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) - Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court's first Black woman. Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a...
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
TIME

Half the U.S. Believes Another Civil War Is Likely. Here Are the 5 Steps We Must Take to Avoid That

An astonishing moment occurred at the apex of the horrifying violence that erupted on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Michael Fanone , a Washington D.C. police officer and military veteran, was yanked out from behind a police barricade and thrown down into a mob of incensed, feverish pro-Trump rioters and then viciously beaten, tasered, doused with chemical irritants, and threatened to be murdered with his own firearm. His screams of anguish and desperation had little affect on the horde, until finally he pleaded, “I have kids.” Somehow, this seemed to matter. A moment later, a small group from the mob surrounded Fanone, buffered him from the violence, and ushered him through the mayhem back to the safety of his fellow officers.
The Independent

Biden taps combat-hardened officer to lead Central Command

A senior Army three-star general with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has been nominated to become the top U.S. commander for the Middle East.President Joe Biden has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla to head U.S. Central Command and be promoted to four-star general, according to multiple U.S. officials. The Senate Armed Services Committee notice says only that Kurilla has been nominated to become a general, and does not detail which job he would get if confirmed. But his nomination for U.S. Central Command has been expected for several months. U.S. officials confirmed the planned job...
KARK 4 News

Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt had served as Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August. CBS 8 in San Diego reports the carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.
The Independent

Mexico offers Julian Assange asylum for a second time

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former US leader Donald Trump before he left office last year and has repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder.Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.US authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.Lopez Obrador...
