The metaverse was one of the biggest tech talking points of 2021. It started to become particularly popular after Facebook rebranded to Meta Platforms. This rebrand was a clear sign that Zuckerberg and Co. were going all-in on the metaverse. Investors established a few companies as the best metaverse stocks to buy. A few examples are Roblox, Unity Software and Nvidia. But, building the metaverse is a gargantuan project. There has to be more than a handful of companies building it. In this article, we’re going to examine some of the best metaverse stocks that no one is talking about.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO