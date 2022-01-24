Industry / Market

Organised by the CNC on the occasion of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, the conference "Independence at the service of creation" took stock of the transposition and implementation of the European directive on audiovisual media services (AVMS) designed to regulate the activity of audiovisual media platforms. The main principles of the directive: a 30% broadcasting quota for European works and the possibility for destination countries to impose financial obligations in favour of audiovisual and cinematographic creation. However, out of the 27 countries of the European Union, 16 have not set up any financial obligations and for the 11 countries that have taken advantage of this possibility, the rates applied are very disparate, ranging from 1.5% of turnover to 20%-25% for the most advanced countries, France and Italy. Spectacular differences that make France a reference point, and Jean-Baptiste Gourdin (Director General of Media and Cultural Industries at the Ministry of Culture) explained the ins and outs. Here are some selected excerpts.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO