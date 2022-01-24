Industry / Market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bostonnews.net

California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market Advanced Research & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the California industrial degreasing solvents market generated $7.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8.9 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, competitive scenario, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, and regional landscape.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

DBS to buy Citi's Taiwan retail business, take over 3,500 staff

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) has agreed to buy Citigroup's (C.N) consumer business in Taiwan in a move that will see the Singapore-based bank pay S$956 million ($706.6 million) above the net asset value, making it Taiwan's largest foreign bank by assets. DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest lender,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea's Hyundai Engineering says to postpone its planned IPO

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean builder Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday it has decided to postpone its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). read more. In a regulatory filing, it cited various reasons for the postponement such as difficulty in receiving a proper evaluation of the company's value.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan to compile report on quarterly disclosure requirements around spring

TOKYO (Reuters) -A Japanese government panel tasked with reviewing the need for quarterly corporate disclosure requirements aims to draw up a summary report this spring, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to relax quarterly disclosure requirements for companies as part of his pledge...
ECONOMY
Deadline

AGC Studios Makes Sales & Distribution Hires

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is expanding its sales and distribution team with the hiring of Diane Ferrandez as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution. Ferrandez mostly recently held a senior position at London-based sales company Rocket Science, working on projects including Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Todd Haynes’ May December, and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future. She started her career working for Paris-based sales outfit Wide Management, which followed stints at production and distribution companies Cohen Media, Playtime and SND. Separately, the company has also hired Sara Ghorra as Manager of Worldwide Sales and Distribution, as well...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Lionsgate Looking To Acquire STX Entertainment

Lionsgate is looking to absorb part of, or all of STX Entertainment, Deadline has learned from sources. STX was recently rescued back in early December from a draconian merger with Eros by Jahm Najafi’s Phoenix-based The Najafi Companies for $173M. As Deadline first reported, that move by Najafi was an interim step on the way to a later, possibly bigger, transaction. It sounds like, Lionsgate is it. A key element of the agreement then was a “go-shop period,” a 45-day span during which the board of directors of ErosSTX, with the assistance of its financial advisor, Lazard, could solicit alternative proposals from...
BUSINESS
cineuropa.org

What level of financial contributions from platforms to creations?

Organised by the CNC on the occasion of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, the conference "Independence at the service of creation" took stock of the transposition and implementation of the European directive on audiovisual media services (AVMS) designed to regulate the activity of audiovisual media platforms. The main principles of the directive: a 30% broadcasting quota for European works and the possibility for destination countries to impose financial obligations in favour of audiovisual and cinematographic creation. However, out of the 27 countries of the European Union, 16 have not set up any financial obligations and for the 11 countries that have taken advantage of this possibility, the rates applied are very disparate, ranging from 1.5% of turnover to 20%-25% for the most advanced countries, France and Italy. Spectacular differences that make France a reference point, and Jean-Baptiste Gourdin (Director General of Media and Cultural Industries at the Ministry of Culture) explained the ins and outs. Here are some selected excerpts.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia Earnings Fall on Higher Content, Marketing Costs; Discovery Deal Seen Closing in Q2

Telecom giant AT&T on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter financials, with entertainment unit WarnerMedia posting higher revenue, but lower earnings on increased costs, including for programming and marketing. AT&T also updated its guidance on the timing of the expected close of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery. After previously saying the deal would wrap up mid-year 2022, “the company now expects to close in the second quarter.” During an analyst call, AT&T CEO John Stankey touted growth prospects at HBO Max, where the streamer added 13.1 million subscribers in 2021 and currently has a base of 73.8 million subscribers worldwide. “WarnerMedia is well positioned...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BlogHer

A Brief Breakdown of Cumulative Layout Shift and Why Bloggers Should Care

Last year, Google released a “page experience” update. With new ranking factors worked into the mix, this search algorithm incorporates signals that speak to the user’s experience on their mobile device. This makes one thing clear: site owners must pay attention to how well users can navigate and interact with their site. Slow load time is a common roadblock, but it’s not the only one. Other user experience factors that can impact performance are speed, ease of navigation, readability, and content quality. Page experience signals already take mobile friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS security, and the removal of interstitial popups into account. With...
INTERNET

