Industry / Market

Lionsgate is looking to absorb part of, or all of STX Entertainment, Deadline has learned from sources.
STX was recently rescued back in early December from a draconian merger with Eros by Jahm Najafi’s Phoenix-based The Najafi Companies for $173M.
As Deadline first reported, that move by Najafi was an interim step on the way to a later, possibly bigger, transaction. It sounds like, Lionsgate is it. A key element of the agreement then was a “go-shop period,” a 45-day span during which the board of directors of ErosSTX, with the assistance of its financial advisor, Lazard, could solicit alternative proposals from...
