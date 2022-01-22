ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1 NYPD Officer Killed, 1 Severely Injured in Harlem Shooting

By Associated Press
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a New York City police officer has been killed and another critically wounded in a shooting...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Handed Life Sentence In Fatal Mondawmin Shooting Spree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to life plus 52 years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Mondawmin that resulted in the death of one man and injured three others. Donte Orlando Patterson, Jr. was found guilty in Oct. 2021 of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. Patterson must serve 15 years of his Life sentence without the possibility of parole. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. April 11, 2019, in Baltimore’s Mondawmin...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC10

Two teens injured following overnight shooting in Antelope | Update

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Two teenagers were injured following an overnight shooting near a Sierra Creek Park in Antelope, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. According to Sgt. Rod Grassman, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, confirmed to be brother and sister, were injured in the shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m. along Watt Avenue between Delaney and Davidson Drives.
ANTELOPE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
CBS Chicago

Melissa Ortega, 8, Is One Of At Least 5 Young People Under 18 Shot And Killed In Chicago In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges were announced Wednesday in the shooting that killed 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village over the weekend. A 16-year-old, along with a 26-year-old man, are charged in Melissa’s shooting death at 26th Street Pulaski Road on Saturday. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the teen was “charged with one felony count of first degree murder and felony count of attempted first degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in occupied vehicle.” At least four other young people under the age of 18 were shot and killed in Chicago this month alone. • On Sunday,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

90-Year-Old Mary Veronelli Beaten During Paterson Home Invasion

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A  90-year-old woman was beaten during a break-in at her home in Paterson. Authorities believe she may have been targeted, though the suspect has not yet been arrested. “It was horrible. You can’t run. You can’t move,” Veronelli told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. She still has two black eyes from the attack she suffered in the middle of the night on Jan. 14. She was asleep in her bed when she heard her back windows smash, then saw a man come into her room. “Started beating me. Dragged me out of bed, and was pounding me,” Veronelli said. She managed to grab...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Boston

19-Year-Old Stabbed In Neck During Melrose Home Invasion

MELROSE (CBS) – A 19-year-old girl was slashed during a home invasion in Melrose early Wednesday morning. She suffered a knife wound to the neck after a man entered her home on Lynde Street and demanded items from her. It happened at about 2:50 a.m. Police are still searching for the suspect. The girl’s father is left numb from the attack. “A stranger just walks into your house and holds a knife over your daughter. How can you process that?” William Westgate said. “She got a stab wound to the throat. She was cut in the back of her head....
MELROSE, MA
Laramie Live

Casper Police Arrest January 26 Stabbing Suspect

Casper Police arrested a suspect after a stabbing incident in North Casper. According to a press release by the Casper Police, at around 6:00 P.M. on Jan. 26, Casper Police responded to a hotel located at the 400 block of West F Street for a report of a stabbing. Rebekah...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Harlem#Ap
The Independent

Three of six people murdered ‘execution style’ in Milwaukee were due to testify at murder trial

Of six people recently killed in “execution style” shootings in a Milwaukee home, three were reportedly set to testify in an upcoming murder trial, according to police. The bodies were found on Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to perform a wellness check on the house. When they entered, they found the bodies of Caleb Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; Charles Hardy, 42; Donald Smith, 43; Donta Williams, 44; and Michelle Williams, 49. It is not immediately clear how long the individuals were dead before they were found. Three of the individuals – not named by police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police Arrest Man With Loaded Gun At Times Square Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after police say he was spotted with a gun on a subway train in Times Square. Video shows the handcuffed suspect being escorted out of the 42nd Street station. Police say just before 2 p.m., a rider saw a man on a 2 train with a gun, then alerted authorities. Officers stopped the suspect and recovered the firearm, which was loaded. No one was hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Laramie Live

Cousins Bound Over in Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy

Two cousins charged in connection with a July 2021 shooting that left a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy dead have been bound over to Laramie County District Court. Circuit Court Judge Sean Chambers on Friday found probable cause to bind Raymond Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne, over on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and his cousin, Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper, over on charges of attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
CHEYENNE, WY
Oxygen

Pregnant Woman Provides Police With Name Of Her Alleged Killer Before Dying

An eight-month pregnant woman was killed Sunday after being shot multiple times—but not before she was able to provide police with details about her alleged killer. Jackson Police said 20-year-old Brianna Carter named her alleged attacker before she and her unborn child died at a Mississippi hospital, following what police have described as a domestic incident, local station WAPT reports.
JACKSON, MS
850wftl.com

Mother arrested after stabbing children to death

A 37-year-old mother of two is now facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed both of her children to death. Claudia Camacho Duenas of Glenwood Springs, Colorado was taken into custody on December 30th after neighbors contacted police after witnessing her stabbing her children. According to the report, Duenas repeatedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy