1 NYPD Officer Killed, 1 Severely Injured in Harlem Shooting

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 90-year-old woman was beaten during a break-in at her home in Paterson. Authorities believe she may have been targeted, though the suspect has not yet been arrested. “It was horrible. You can’t run. You can’t move,” Veronelli told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. She still has two black eyes from the attack she suffered in the middle of the night on Jan. 14. She was asleep in her bed when she heard her back windows smash, then saw a man come into her room. “Started beating me. Dragged me out of bed, and was pounding me,” Veronelli said. She managed to grab...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO