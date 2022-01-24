ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperature extremes exacerbate energy insecurity for Indigenous communities in remote Australia

By Thomas Longden
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor remote Indigenous communities prepaying for electricity in Australia's Northern Territory, temperature extremes increase reliance on the services that energy provides and the risk of disconnection of those services. Policy should focus on reducing the frequency, duration and negative impacts of disconnection, within the context of a warming climate....

www.nature.com

