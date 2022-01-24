ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jamie (Park Ji Min) invites you to her 'Pity Party' through teaser for new single

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie (Park Ji Min) is gearing up to release a new single!. On January 25 KST,...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Lovelyz' Yein drops latest film teaser for 'Plus N Minus' solo debut

Lovelyz' Yein has dropped her latest film teaser for her 'Plus N Minus' solo debut. In the teaser video, Yein is on the set of her album photo shoot, revealing more of her upcoming concept. 'Plus n Minus' is the Lovelyz' member's first ever official solo release as well as her first after leaving Woollim Entertainment and signing Sublime Artist Agency.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Netizens say Free Zia (Song Ji Ah) from 'Single's Inferno' looks like this actor

Free Zia (Song Ji Ah) has garnered much popularity and attention on the popular Netflix original reality program 'Single's Inferno.'. These days many netizens have brought attention to an actor whom Song Ji Ah resembles. This actor is Park Jung Min. On January 13, an online community post titled "Single's...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Park Ji Min
allkpop.com

Ha Sung Woon drops concept images for upcoming special album 'YOU'

On January 24 KST, the solo artist unveiled two concept photos promoting his upcoming special album 'YOU.' In the images, he poses in warm seasonal fashion, creating a serene and almost melancholy atmosphere. 'YOU' marks his first release under new agency Big Planet Made, which he officially joined last month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allkpop.com

Mark Tuan releases intimate MV teaser for new single 'My Life'

GOT7's Mark has revealed an intimate MV teaser for his new digital single, "My Life". The MV teaser begins with a pensive shot of the singer, seemingly reflecting on a thought in his head. He then focuses on the camera in front of him, making direct eye contact with viewers. The teaser accompanied by a soft and serene piano sound.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz' Lee Mi Joo & HaHa debut as trio with 'Still I Love You' on 'How Do You Play?'

Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz' Lee Mi Joo, and HaHa debuted as a trio with "Still I Love You" on 'How Do You Play?'. The January 22nd episode of the MBC variety show featured the 'Dotori Festival' special in which guests and cast members performed. Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Mi Joo, and HaHa teamed up as the trio Toyote, a parody of the existing co-ed group Koyote, to perform their track "Still I Love You" for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music#Pity#Kst#Pity Party
allkpop.com

Lovelyz' Yein films her trip in 'Plus n Minus' MV

Lovelyz' Yein has dropped her "Plus n Minus" music video!. In the MV, Yein goes on a trip abroad to Los Angeles and films moments along the way. "Plus n Minus" is her solo debut release and her first release under Sublime Artist Agency, and the Lovelyz member herself composed the track and wrote the lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Wonho reveals 1st single album 'Obsession' track list

Wonho has revealed the track list for his first single album 'Obsession'. The teaser image features a space concept along with the track titles "Eye on You" and "Somebody". Fans can expect Wonho's first concept photo for his upcoming release on February 5 KST. 'Obsession' marks his first comeback since...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy