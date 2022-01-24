Jamie (Park Ji Min) invites you to her 'Pity Party' through teaser for new single

Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz' Lee Mi Joo, and HaHa debuted as a trio with "Still I Love You" on 'How Do You Play?'. The January 22nd episode of the MBC variety show featured the 'Dotori Festival' special in which guests and cast members performed. Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Mi Joo, and HaHa teamed up as the trio Toyote, a parody of the existing co-ed group Koyote, to perform their track "Still I Love You" for the first time.

