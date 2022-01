Nik Colk Void has announced her debut solo album, 'Bucked Up Space', which will land on 8th April via Editions Mego. One half of Factory Floor and one-third of Carter Tutti Void, the producer has a well-established reputation for work with modulars, vocals, and guitars. This new nine-track project centres on layered instrumental noise, improvisation, and free sonic exploration, which she described as “a distorted reality, the space that lives at the start of an idea, then floats in public view, before returning to inform my understanding of the idea.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO