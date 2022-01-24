Kim Se Jeong selected as new muse for women's fashion brand Roem

After watching Andrea Cheong’s videos, you may never shop the same. ‘Sustainability’ has been fashion’s favorite marketing buzzword for as long as I can remember, and yet fashion remains one of the worst industries for the environment. So how can you discern what brands use sustainable practices and what garments have been built to last? Leveraging her extensive fashion knowledge and industry experience into garment reviews, Cheong runs through aspects of clothing manufacturing that help determine their quality: What can the seams, lining, and composition tag indicate about how a Massimo Dutti or Zara coat was made and how it will endure? And are these aspects fairly reflected in the price? Below, Cheong discusses why she founded the Mindful Monday Method, her mental health-focused program to aid others in improving their shopping habits, and gives her top red and green flags when determining whether a brand is actually living up to its sustainability claims.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO