ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kim Se Jeong selected as new muse for women's fashion brand Roem

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Se Jeong is the new muse for Korea's popular women's casual brand Roem!. The idol-actress appears in the lookbook for Roem's new 'Signature Line' lookbook, her first activity for the brand. The line mainly features...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

'Dispatch' reveals photos from Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon's wedding ceremony + Hongki, Zico, D.O, & more put on congratulatory performances

On the afternoon of January 22, 'Dispatch' revealed photos from Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's wedding ceremony, held at a church in Seoul!. On this day, numerous family members, friends, and acquaintances of the celebrity couple attended the wedding ceremony to congratulate their marriage. One of the highlights of the day featured congratulatory performances by the couple's closest friends, including F.T. Island's Hongki, EXO's D.O, Crush, and Lee Juk.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Kim Woo Seok selected as Shiseido's latest brand ambassador

Kim Woo Seok is officially a brand ambassador for Shiseido!. The luxury cosmetic company has selected the idol-actor as their new brand ambassador. According to Shiseido brand manager Kim Hyun Soo, Kim Woo Seok was selected for his "clear, clean, and confident image" that fits well with the direction of the brand's image. "We want to convey our message of 'beautiful change leading to confident' and Shiseido's #ALIVEwithBEAUTY value through the image of Kim Woo Seok, who is also full of passion and confidence in his singing, dancing, and acting," he continued.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Song Hye Kyo
koalasplayground.com

Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung Make a Rainy Day Connection in New Stills for Upcoming SBS Romance A Business Proposal

So far the only promising thing about SBS romance drama A Business Proposal (Office Blind Date) is that leads Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung are age and visually compatible. It’s a low bar that I’m still surprised how many K-romance drama casting fail at it. But I still hate Ahn Hyo Seob’s hairstyle for this drama, that college boy with no gel mop that Song Kang also sports in his upcoming romance drama Forecasting Love and Weather. If the male lead were still a student whether college or grad life sure but as a working professional it not only emphasizes that tall boy (kid) vibe but also doesn’t suit their work place surroundings. Alas I’ll take what I am in given and this drama story (adapted from a webtoon) has the standard workplace opposites attract set up I love when it’s with two charming leads who have incredible chemistry. The newly released drama pictures above showcase Ahn Hyo Seob and Kim Se Jung showing decently compatible stills chemistry.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ahn Hyo-seop proposes to Kim Se-jeong in new ‘A Business Proposal’ teaser

South Korean TV network SBS has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, A Business Proposal. In the teaser, Kang Tae-moo (portrayed by Dr. Romantic 2’s Ahn Hyo-seop) expresses his desire to marry Jin Young-seo, a woman he met on a blind date. “I quite liked her,” Kang declares, as translated by Soompi. “Is there any reason to refuse? Let’s get married.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muses#The Signature Line#Victon#Sbs
coveteur.com

What to Look for in Sustainable Fashion Brands

After watching Andrea Cheong’s videos, you may never shop the same. ‘Sustainability’ has been fashion’s favorite marketing buzzword for as long as I can remember, and yet fashion remains one of the worst industries for the environment. So how can you discern what brands use sustainable practices and what garments have been built to last? Leveraging her extensive fashion knowledge and industry experience into garment reviews, Cheong runs through aspects of clothing manufacturing that help determine their quality: What can the seams, lining, and composition tag indicate about how a Massimo Dutti or Zara coat was made and how it will endure? And are these aspects fairly reflected in the price? Below, Cheong discusses why she founded the Mindful Monday Method, her mental health-focused program to aid others in improving their shopping habits, and gives her top red and green flags when determining whether a brand is actually living up to its sustainability claims.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

Ha Sung Woon drops concept images for upcoming special album 'YOU'

On January 24 KST, the solo artist unveiled two concept photos promoting his upcoming special album 'YOU.' In the images, he poses in warm seasonal fashion, creating a serene and almost melancholy atmosphere. 'YOU' marks his first release under new agency Big Planet Made, which he officially joined last month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Names a Fashion Director for Its Women’s Designer Business

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Inc. has hired Rickie De Sole, formerly of Vogue, as women’s designer fashion and editorial director, WWD has learned. It’s a newly created role at the Seattle-based Nordstrom, in which De Sole will work “cross-functionally across different facets of the women’s designer division, bringing a heightened point of view to the merchandising offering to deliver against business goals and growth plans,” Nordstrom said.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 201917 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City FlagshipInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event, Los Angeles In addition, De Sole will develop Nordstrom’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

ATEEZ's Yeosang garners attention for his unique birth mark

ATEEZ's visual center member Yeosang is garnering attention from netizens for his very unique birth mark!. Birth marks are marks on the skin which newborns develop during, or immediately after, their birth. In Yeosang's case, his unique birth mark is situated right next to his left eye. As a K-Pop...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Euphoria's Alexa Demie Is Balenciaga's New Muse

Euphoria star Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez in the series, is fashion's new favorite It girl. As glamorous as she is off camera, Demie created three custom looks with Balenciaga to celebrate the debut of Euphoria season two. One of the looks was a gorgeous black, strapless sequin gown that Demie wore to the season two premiere, and the other two have finally been unveiled, courtesy of the brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confirmed as the MC for 'Queendom 2'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has been confirmed as the MC for Mnet's program 'Queendom 2'. On January 25 KST, the production team for 'Queendom 2' stated, "After making her successful debut back in 2007 as part of the global girl group Girls' Generation, Taeyeon rose as a musician who, frequently called the 'the trusted vocal queen', has stayed at the top of the K-pop industry for 16 years. She is a representative musician who leads the global world of K-pop, and has a wide musical fan base at home and overseas. Above all, Taeyeon is a role model who many girl groups want to resemble. We look forward to her abilities to play various roles as the host of the program."
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lovelyz' Yein drops latest film teaser for 'Plus N Minus' solo debut

Lovelyz' Yein has dropped her latest film teaser for her 'Plus N Minus' solo debut. In the teaser video, Yein is on the set of her album photo shoot, revealing more of her upcoming concept. 'Plus n Minus' is the Lovelyz' member's first ever official solo release as well as her first after leaving Woollim Entertainment and signing Sublime Artist Agency.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz' Lee Mi Joo & HaHa debut as trio with 'Still I Love You' on 'How Do You Play?'

Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz' Lee Mi Joo, and HaHa debuted as a trio with "Still I Love You" on 'How Do You Play?'. The January 22nd episode of the MBC variety show featured the 'Dotori Festival' special in which guests and cast members performed. Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Mi Joo, and HaHa teamed up as the trio Toyote, a parody of the existing co-ed group Koyote, to perform their track "Still I Love You" for the first time.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy