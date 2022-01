The Scottish Government hopes to double the number of public electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the next few years with a new £60 million fund.However, opposition MSPs say it will fall short of delivering the 4,000 new charging points needed annually in order to meet growing demand for EVs.Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said half of the money would come from the private sector.He said the ChargePlace Scotland network currently provided 2,100 public charging points around Scotland, the largest such network in the UK outside of London.In addition, he said the Government had...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO