Bentley is ready to put its money where its mouth is. The luxury automaker announced on Wednesday that it is pledging $3.4 billion towards becoming a more sustainable company over the next decade. The money will help the brand release its first battery-powered EV within three years and reach its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. The multi-billion-dollar investment is part of the marque’s Beyond 100 strategy. First announced in November 2020, Beyond 100 outlined a number of hard targets for the brand. These included a promise to have a fully electrified lineup by 2026 and completely battery-powered roster of vehicles...

