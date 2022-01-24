ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game day betting odds for Florida basketball at Ole Miss Rebels

By Adam Dubbin
 2 days ago
Florida basketball hits the road on Monday night for a makeup game against the Ole Miss Rebels, which had been postponed due to COVID protocols back on Dec. 29. Now, the two face off in a Southeastern Conference battle between two teams heading in opposite directions.

The Gators enter the game riding a three-game winning streak after starting conference play with three-straight losses while the Rebels have lost five of their six SEC games. Going into tonight, Florida sits at No. 34 in the NET rankings while Ole Miss comes in a full 100 spots lower at No. 134. Nonetheless, the bookmakers seem to think this game will be closer than the rankings suggest.

The Tipico Sportsbook favors the Gators by 4.5-points over the Rebels while the over/under is set at 131.5. The money lines for Florida and Ole Miss are minus-200 and plus-160, respectively, as of 10 a.m. EST on Monday morning.

Team

Money Line Total Points

Florida

-4.5

-105

-200

O 131.5

-112

Ole Miss

4.5

-120

+160

U 131.5

-108

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Monday night inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+, livestreamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators IMG Sports Network.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

wcbi.com

Ole Miss men’s hoops ends four-game skid, takes down Florida

OLE MISS ATHLETICS- The Rebels could not miss in the second half, as the Ole Miss men’s basketball team lit the net on fire in the latter 20 minutes en route to a 70-54 victory over Florida at SJB Pavilion on Monday night to open up a three-game homestand over the next five days.
COLLEGE SPORTS
