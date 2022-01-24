Game day betting odds for Florida basketball at Ole Miss Rebels
Florida basketball hits the road on Monday night for a makeup game against the Ole Miss Rebels, which had been postponed due to COVID protocols back on Dec. 29. Now, the two face off in a Southeastern Conference battle between two teams heading in opposite directions.
The Gators enter the game riding a three-game winning streak after starting conference play with three-straight losses while the Rebels have lost five of their six SEC games. Going into tonight, Florida sits at No. 34 in the NET rankings while Ole Miss comes in a full 100 spots lower at No. 134. Nonetheless, the bookmakers seem to think this game will be closer than the rankings suggest.
The Tipico Sportsbook favors the Gators by 4.5-points over the Rebels while the over/under is set at 131.5. The money lines for Florida and Ole Miss are minus-200 and plus-160, respectively, as of 10 a.m. EST on Monday morning.
Team
Money Line Total Points
Florida
-4.5
-105
-200
O 131.5
-112
Ole Miss
4.5
-120
+160
U 131.5
-108
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Monday night inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+, livestreamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators IMG Sports Network.
All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
