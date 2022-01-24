2012 Jeep Liberty Sport 4x4, $...

The 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4x4 is not your father’s or grandfather’s Bronco. Very similar in style, but Ford adds its special touch and technology to the model. Some of my favorite features include the keyless entry and the wireless phone charger, which are pretty standard these days, but still makes an added fun feature. I love the rubberized cargo area and seating in the back. It makes a difference not only protecting your floors, but also the item(s) placed in the cargo area. The cloth bucket seats up front are a game changer. I don’t know about you, but if I can get away with a cloth seat that’s super easy to clean, instead of a burning hot leather seat, I’m going to take it…you know the summers in Arizona can be brutal.

