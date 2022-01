Longtime rivals, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Detroit Red Wings face-off on Wednesday in the Motor City. Chicago is 15-20-7 with 37 points, seventh in the Central Division this season. The Blackhawks were shutout on the road by the Colorado Avalanche, 2-0 on Monday. In their last time on the ice, Detroit lost at Nashville to the Predators, 4-1. Adam Erne scored Detroit’s only game, which was his fourth of the season. The Red Wings are 18-18-6 with 42 points, fifth in the Atlantic Division.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO