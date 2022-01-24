ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers to host Mount Baldy Winter Summit Hike this weekend

By Rachel Pierson
 2 days ago

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Indiana park rangers will lead a guided tour of a famously dangerous sand dune this weekend.

Hikers will have the chance to experience the beauty and spectacular views from Mount Baldy, the tallest dune in the Michigan City national park.

The dune is riddled with sinkholes. It had been closed to the general public since 2013 after it swallowed a young boy.

But fencing and posted signs haven’t stopped curious climbers from exploring the Indiana Dunes National Park’s tallest point.

Using radar surveys, rangers at the Indiana Dunes National Park will lead a guided winter tour along paths that have been deemed safe. The hike is scheduled for Jan. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. No reservations are required.

Anyone interested should show up before 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Mount Baldy parking lot, just off U.S. Highway 12 west of Michigan City. Organizers said the hike will take place regardless of the weather conditions.

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or go to facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS .

