IggyBoy NFTs are becoming the main driving force for Metaverse

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Metaverse' and 'NFT' keywords are becoming the most trending ones in 2022. These are still inscrutable notions for the generation governing today however this is something that will be on heavy rotation this decade. NFTs are heralds of the new digital era headed up with the Metaverse. The launch...

beincrypto.com

Walmart Patent Filings Suggest Metaverse Plans, NFTs, and a Native Token

Walmart might be looking to enter the metaverse space, according to patent filings that were made in December 2021. Details are scarce, but the company may implement a virtual currency and NFTs to facilitate the initiative. Walmart is the next major company that looks as if it will enter the...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Will This Company Become the Operating System of the Metaverse?

The metaverse could be an $800 billion trend by 2028, according to a study by Emergen Research, up from a paltry $48 billion today. Whether this precise prediction plays out over the next several years remains to be seen. But suffice it to say that many people agree that the metaverse is a big trend to watch this decade. And Unity Software (NYSE:U) could be a big winner.
SOFTWARE
#Metaverse#Social Networking#Iggyboy Nft
decrypt.co

Web3 Founders Welcome Walmart and Its NFTs to the Metaverse

Walmart filed multiple trademark applications related to cryptocurrency and the metaverse on December 30. Other companies are leaning into the metaverse. "Walmart is more likely to be inspired by Adidas and Nike than say Facebook," said Animoca Brands Executive Chairman Yat Siu. On Sunday, CNBC reported that Walmart had "quietly"...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Walmart sets its sights on cryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse

Trademark filings from Walmart Inc. discovered by CNBC Sunday reveal that the retail giant may have plans to create its own nonfungible token virtual assets in order to sell virtual goods, plus a cryptocurrency. Walmart filed seven trademark applications on Dec. 30. They included a filing regarding the production of...
RETAIL
bitcoinist.com

MagicCraft Brings a New Era of Gaming Metaverse With Exclusive NFTs

MagicCraft intends to give an innovative turn-based war universe as one of the forthcoming MMORPG games in the blockchain gaming world. Players can earn in-game tokens, acquire awards, and stake them by playing in either the PvE or PvP modes. ‘Castle Sieges’ is the focus of the game. Clans go to the battlefield every week to murder each other, loot castles, and claim the title of King. The spoils of war are awarded in the form of $MCRT to the winners. From the in-game assets (NFTs), players can choose formidable heroes and potent offensive weapons. Depending on the option and level, these assets range from free to premium. The game’s DAO governance token is $MCRT, a Binance Smart Chain BEP-20 token. The token serves as a vital link between the crypto market and the gaming economy. From the Winner’s Reward to the Purchase of In-Game Assets, $MCRT will drive the game’s total commercial activity.
VIDEO GAMES
siliconangle.com

Cybersecurity, blockchain and NFTs meet the metaverse

Today we’re going to traverse two parallel paths. One took Nick from security expert and security penetration tester to NFTs, tokens and the metaverse. And we’ll simultaneously explore the complicated world of cybersecurity in the enterprise and how the blockchain, crypto and NFTs — which allow for the ownership of virtual items in virtual worlds such as avatars and virtual apparel — will provide key underpinnings for digital ownership in the metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

This Week in the Metaverse: Gap NFTs, Second Life is back

Things are moving fast in the metaverse. Depending on who you speak to, this futuristic virtual world is either the next big thing in marketing or an overhyped fad. No matter which camp you reside in, the fact is that marketers and brands are experimenting at a rapid clip. There will be successes and failures. To help you keep up, The Drum will curate the biggest things happening in the metaverse every Friday in this new series: “This week in the metaverse.” And so, without further adieu, here’s what you need to know from this past week:
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

How the metaverse, blockchain and NFTs are radically changing entertainment

Media and entertainment companies should combine multiple tech tactics to get consumers into physical venues as well as digital worlds. Adapt and reinvent on a massive scale. That's the 2022 strategic advice for media and entertainment companies looking to use blockchain, NFTs and metaverse experiences to engage consumers and build new products, according to Deloitte's new report. Analysts said they see these individual trends growing as individual forces and working together to reorganize "the structural foundations of the internet."
TECHNOLOGY
Westport News

3 Alternatives to Consider When NFTs Become the Norm

NFTs can be used as security tokens, smart contracts, collectibles or even as a means to represent debt or equity in a company. With the surge of interest in NFTs, many startups are now trying to jump into the bandwagon by launching their own sets of non-fungible tokens. Some ICOs reserve several percent of their token supply for their internal purpose, such as creating and selling unique doodle-like art on their platforms.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Walmart prepares to enter the Metaverse, files documents to launch crypto and NFTs

US retail giant Walmart may strategically be planning to launch its cryptocurrency and NFTs. According to CNBC, the company has filed several documents with the local regulatory body to create its cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) Walmart and metaverse?. As per a CNBC report, Walmart has recently filed several applications...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

What is metaverse and why NFTs are key to its massive explosion

Larry Cheng, managing partner at Volition Capital, a Boston-based growth equity firm, argued on Wednesday that there is "a bit of a gold rush mentality to NFTs [non-fungible tokens] as the fiber and the texture of the metaverse" as he described the space, which is garnering increased interest from traditional companies, including Walmart.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Facebook, Instagram Jump Into NFTs, a Springboard to the Metaverse

Meta’s two main social networks, Facebook and Instagram, are planning a big move into the nonfungible token (NFT) market, according to reports. By making it possible — and likely cheap — for Facebook and Instagram users to mint, trade and display NFTs, the social media giant is not only jumping into a very hot and lucrative part of the cryptocurrency market, Meta is taking an important first step in transforming itself into the metaverse powerhouse CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

BUSINESS
Screendaily

Can NFTs become a gamechanger for the content industries?

As non-fungible tokens sweep Asia, a group of Hong Kong companies are trying to turn the craze into a business model for the content industries. As 2021 drew to a close, one of the year’s biggest stories was the meteoric rise of non‑fungible tokens (NFTs), a fever to which Asia was not immune.
MARKETS
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE

