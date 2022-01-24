IggyBoy NFTs are becoming the main driving force for Metaverse

MagicCraft intends to give an innovative turn-based war universe as one of the forthcoming MMORPG games in the blockchain gaming world. Players can earn in-game tokens, acquire awards, and stake them by playing in either the PvE or PvP modes. ‘Castle Sieges’ is the focus of the game. Clans go to the battlefield every week to murder each other, loot castles, and claim the title of King. The spoils of war are awarded in the form of $MCRT to the winners. From the in-game assets (NFTs), players can choose formidable heroes and potent offensive weapons. Depending on the option and level, these assets range from free to premium. The game’s DAO governance token is $MCRT, a Binance Smart Chain BEP-20 token. The token serves as a vital link between the crypto market and the gaming economy. From the Winner’s Reward to the Purchase of In-Game Assets, $MCRT will drive the game’s total commercial activity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO