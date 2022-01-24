ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marcus Freeman speaks on Harry Hiestand hiring

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1Ei6_0duDm6d200

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman made a splash when reports came that the Fighting Irish would be bringing back veteran offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. That hiring is now official as Notre Dame sent out their press release on the matter on Monday.

In it, Freeman spoke about the Hiestand, who coached Notre Dame’s offensive line from 2012-2107.

“Harry built the standard of excellence for the Notre Dame offensive line and we are excited to have him back in our program,” said Freeman. ”Our focus is on player development and pushing our players to reach their full potential and that is where Harry excels.” – Marcus Freeman

Just how big of a deal is it to get Hiestand back with the Irish? Take one quick this note from the release:

In his six years in South Bend, he had six offensive linemen selected in the first three rounds (Quenton Nelson, first; Ronnie Stanley, first; Zack Martin, first; Mike McGlinchey, first; Nick Martin, second; and Chris Watt, third). Over the 11 NFL Drafts (2002-12) prior to Hiestand’s arrival, only two Irish offensive linemen were drafted in the first three rounds and not a single one since 2007.

That’ll play.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

He's back: Harry Hiestand to coach Irish OL again

Harry Hiestand will return to Notre Dame to coach the offensive line, the same position he held with the Irish from 2012 to 2017, Notre Dame announced. Hiestand, 63, helped establish Notre Dame as a home for elite offensive linemen, developing, among others Zack Martin, Ronnie Stanley and Quenton Nelson, all of whom have gone on to earn All-Pro honors in the NFL after playing for the Irish. Nelson was the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, taken three picks ahead of former teammate Mike McGlinchey. The pair of top 10 selections were part of the Notre Dame offensive line that, under Hiestand's tutelage, won the Joe Moore Award in 2017 as the best offensive front in the country.
NFL
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame announces the official hire of Harry Hiestand as offensive line coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame bolstered its coaching staff as Dick Corbett Head Coach Marcus Freeman announced the hiring of renowned offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. This will be Hiestand’s second stint with the Irish, as he was the offensive line coach at Notre Dame from 2012-17. The hiring will be effective at the conclusion of the University’s standard employment process.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Watt
FanSided

Dan Quinn as head coach could signal blockbuster Chicago Bears trade

Current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled to complete his second interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. For Quinn, this will be the first time in which he will have an interview with the Bears’ new general manager. On Tuesday, the Bears officially announced that Ryan Poles will serve as the team’s new general manager.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 1-Word Message For Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself. After posting an image to his Twitter trolling the Buccaneers following their playoff loss, AB had a little smoke left for his former head coach. “Barbarian!” Brown said of Bruce Arians. Retweeting a meme saying that the wideout was “lowkey right...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Irish#Notre Dame
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama LB Shane Lee Announces Transfer Destination

A former Crimson Tide linebacker has officially found his new home. Shane Lee, a member of Alabama's 2019 recruiting class, announced his decision to transfer to the University of Southern California on Sunday, becoming the eleventh player to transfer away from Tuscaloosa this season. After filling for an injured Dylan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
UPI News

Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said. Brown made the comments during an appearance Monday on Brandon Marshall's I AM ATHLETE show. The Buccaneers released the seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro on Jan. 6 after an on-field exchange between Brown and coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers bowed out of the playoffs over the weekend with a crushing, last-second loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. The defeat brought a bizarre 2021 campaign to an end for a reigning MVP and reignited speculation about what his future will be.
NFL
FanSided

3 now eliminated Chicago Bears coaching candidates to consider

The Chicago Bears were a very subpar NFL team in 2021. They weren’t the worst team in the league but you would almost rather them be. They don’t have their first-round pick because of the Justin Fields trade but at least the other round’s selections would be higher picks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Examining our top candidates for next Bears head coach

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for a new head coach after firing Matt Nagy. Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will be conducting the head coach search for the Bears.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy