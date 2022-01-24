Ulvaeus seeks source of ABBA magic with Apple radio show

Beatles fans won't be able to touch them, but they can soon get their virtual hands on personal memorabilia from John Lennon's son Julian in the form of NFTs. The certified digital artworks going under the hammer in California next month include the NFT version of the handwritten notes for the song "Hey Jude", with an estimated price tag of up to $70,000. Also available will be an NFT of the black cape John Lennon wore in the film "Help," as well as three guitars, including one that Julian Lennon received from his father for Christmas.

