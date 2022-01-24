Ulvaeus seeks source of ABBA magic with Apple radio show
By Books
WRAL News
2 days ago
LOS ANGELES — ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show on Apple Music, with hopes of figuring out why his songs like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many...
In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY is debuting a new show titled TRAILBLAZERS RADIO beginning TOMORROW (1/19) at 4p (CT). The show is set to air biweekly on WEDNESDAYS and be hosted by singer/songwriter FANCY HAGOOD. (ad)Stock up your cup and save at CWSpirits.com! Save 5% and have your liquor and beer order...
Australian electronic music purveyors Pnau are no strangers to hits in their native country. But the trio still remains lesser-known in the rest of the world — a fact which has started to change this winter, thanks to the now global smash “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” a re-working of several Elton John songs, which also features vocals from Dua Lipa. The remix hit No. 1 on radio in the U.K. and many other countries last year, and it just cracked the Top 10 in the United States earlier this month.
“It’s a massive moment for us at this stage in our...
NEW YORK — Neil Young's music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation. Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision,...
The FABBA Show, an ABBA tribute act returns to the Paramount Hudson Theatre on Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm. The Sleepy Hollow High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this high energy homage to one of the world’s most beloved pop groups of the ’70s.
Within 12 hours of becoming persona non grata among Taylor Swift fans around the world, Blur and Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn used his Los Angeles concert to further address his comments about the pop star.
During the tail end of Albarn’s Walt Disney Concert Hall show on Jan. 24 — reportedly a 17-song tour de force that lasted 75 minutes — Albarn joked about Los Angeles Times pop music critic Mikael Wood, who interviewed him and asked about Swift, again suggesting that he was misrepresented in the article.
According to a Spin review of the gig, Albarn said on stage that “before...
Between cold winter temperatures and omicron keeping people isolated, cabin fever may be running rampant. Fortunately, the possibility for mystery and mania is right around the corner, and that will be entertaining. This Sunday, the UIS Performing Arts Center presents “ABBA Mania,” the world’s No. 1 touring ABBA tribute band...
Yona Simons’ 2022 is off to a great start. The LA-native is starting her radio show, “Keeping it Real with Yona,” through the Black-owned, Greensboro-based radio station 105.1live. Simons attended East Carolina University from LA and graduated in 2018. She currently lives in Erwin, NC. The first...
Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on.
Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times.
At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The public radio community in Northwest Louisiana is mourning the loss of a longtime show host. Walden “Wally” Derleth died Saturday, Jan. 22 at the age of 65. He was Red River Radio’s operations manager as well as producer and host of its...
Beatles fans won't be able to touch them, but they can soon get their virtual hands on personal memorabilia from John Lennon's son Julian in the form of NFTs.
The certified digital artworks going under the hammer in California next month include the NFT version of the handwritten notes for the song "Hey Jude", with an estimated price tag of up to $70,000. Also available will be an NFT of the black cape John Lennon wore in the film "Help," as well as three guitars, including one that Julian Lennon received from his father for Christmas.
Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
Who needs a prairie when you have the twin cities of Pasadena and Altadena?. Radio show lovers who hold a special place in their heart for the Garrison Keillor program of old will want to tune in to Sandra Tsing Loh’s plans to celebrate the quirkiness of living in the ’Denas in her live radio show at the iconic Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.
Comments / 0