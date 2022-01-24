ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expansion microscopy opens the door to exploring more challenges

By Mengfei Gao
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryofixation-based ultrastructure-expansion microscopy (cryo-ExM) bypasses artifacts caused by chemical fixation and establishes more-native preservation of biological samples. Expansion microscopy (ExM) was first introduced by Ed Boyden's team in 2015 and is a super-resolution techniques that...

Visualizing the native cellular organization by coupling cryofixation with expansion microscopy (Cryo-ExM)

Cryofixation has proven to be the gold standard for efficient preservation of native cell ultrastructure compared to chemical fixation, but this approach is not widely used in fluorescence microscopy owing to implementation challenges. Here, we develop Cryo-ExM, a method that preserves native cellular organization by coupling cryofixation with expansion microscopy. This method bypasses artifacts associated with chemical fixation and its simplicity will contribute to its widespread use in super-resolution microscopy.
Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
Seeing the smallest rotary biomotor

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. How fascinating a biomolecule can be? If there is beauty in molecules, the group of Kazuhiko Kinosita Jr. discovered it in the most elegant way, when they showed that the H+-ATP synthase behaves as a rotary motor.
Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
Reply to: The Living Planet Index does not measure abundance

Replying to M. Puurtinen et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03708-8 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
Pseudouridylation alters splicing

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Pseudouridine is the most abundant modified nucleotide in RNA, but the role of mRNA pseudouridylation is unclear. Martinez et al. show that pre-mRNA pseudouridylation can broadly modulate alternative splicing, and identify human pre-mRNA-targeting pseudouridylate synthase (PUS) enzymes.
Do not downplay biodiversity loss

Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
How spin-off companies can play a role in science communication

Although participating in outreach activities has many benefits for early-career researchers, outreach programmes are not always structured in a way that helps them participate. Three physicists explain why this motivated them to start a spin-off company dedicated to outreach. The participation of research scientists in education and public outreach activities...
Reply to: Shifting baselines and biodiversity success stories

Replying to Z. Mehrabi & R. Naidoo Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03750-6 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article...
Planar ultrasonic transducer based on a metasurface piezoelectric ring array for subwavelength acoustic focusing in water

The development of a new ultrasonic transducer capable of improved focusing performance has become a necessity to overcome the limitations of conventional ultrasonic transducer technology. In this study, we designed and optimized a metasurface piezoelectric ring device, and using multiphysics finite element analysis, we examined the performance of a planar ultrasonic transducer consisting of this device, a matching layer, a backing layer, and housing in producing a needle-like subwavelength focusing beam in water. For practical experiments, a metasurface piezoelectric ring device was fabricated using a laser ablation process. Subsequently, using a pulse-echo test, we found that the âˆ’Â 6Â dB bandwidth of a planar ultrasonic transducer with a center frequency of 1.0Â MHz was 37.5%. In addition, the results of an ultrasonic-focusing performance test showed that the full width at half-maximum of the axial subwavelength focusing beam was 0.78Î», and the full lateral width at half-maximum of the subwavelength lateral focusing beam was 7.03Î» at a distance of 10.89Î». The needle-like focused ultrasonic beam technology implemented with a piezoelectric ring array based new planar ultrasound transducer is expected to be used in high-resolution imaging devices or medical ultrasound focusing devices in the future.
Genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of urinary cells reveal an intronic FBN1 variant causing aberrant splicing

Exome sequencing and panel testing have improved diagnostic yield in genetic analysis by comprehensively detecting pathogenic variants in exonic regions. However, it is important to identify non-exonic pathogenic variants to further improve diagnostic yield. Here, we present a female proband and her father who is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a systemic connective tissue disorder caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. There are also two affected individuals in the siblings of the father, indicating the genetic basis in this family. However, panel testing performed by two institutions reported no causal variants. To further explore the genetic basis of the family, we performed genome sequencing of the proband and RNA sequencing of urinary cells derived from urine samples of the proband and her father because FBN1 is strongly expressed in urinary cells though it is poorly expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Genome sequencing identified a rare intronic variant (c.5789-15G>A) in intron 47 of FBN1 (NM_000138.4), which was transmitted from her father. RNA sequencing revealed allelic imbalance (monoallelic expression) of FBN1, retention of intron 47, and fewer aberrant transcripts utilizing new acceptor sites within exon 48, which were confirmed by RT-PCR. These results highlighted urinary cells as clinically accessible tissues for RNA sequencing if disease-causing genes are not sufficiently expressed in the blood, and the usefulness of multi-omics analysis for molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.
