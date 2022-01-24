ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction to: Grazing weakens competitive interactions between active methanotrophs and nitrifiers modulating greenhouse-gas emissions in grassland soils

By Hong Pan
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Grazing significantly decreases CH4 uptake while it increases N2O emissions basing on 14-month in situ measurement. The original article has been revised. Institute of Soil and Water Resources and Environmental Science,...

The Independent

Coffee, cashew and avocado-growing regions to shift as planet warms

Crops such as coffee, cashew and avocado are among the world’s most important cash crops – those grown for their commercial value rather than for direct use by the grower.Plantations can range from enormous operations to smallholdings and contribute significantly to the livelihoods of farmers, including in many developing countries.However, new research warns that the regions most suitable for growing these crops could fundamentally change as the Earth warms due to the climate crisis.ââScientists at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland said that ââexisting research has already suggested that the climate crisis will reduce suitability for growing coffee...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Researchers find tradeoff between water quality and emissions on the farm

With water quality guidelines compelling more farmers to act on nitrogen loss, cover crops and split nitrogen applications are becoming more common in the Midwest. But new University of Illinois research shows these conservation practices may not provide environmental benefits across the board. "As researchers, we tend to look at...
AGRICULTURE
InsideClimate News

Gas Stoves in the US Emit Methane Equivalent to the Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Half a Million Cars

Natural gas stoves emit far more methane than previously thought, as well as harmful nitrogen oxides in concentrations that can quickly exceed federal safety standards, researchers at Stanford University report. The findings, published Thursday in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, come as a growing number of cities and states...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Discovery

Carbon Conversion Turns Dangerous Greenhouse Gas into Fuel

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has plans to make carbon-based fuel the basis of his space program. In December 2021, he announced plans to remove excess CO2 from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket propellant. Musk expects CO2 to drive space exploration and cool Earth’s climate at the same time.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK could grow 40% of its fruit and veg in towns and cities, cutting dependence on imports, study says

There is “huge untapped capacity” for Britain to grow far more of its own fruit and vegetables in underutilised urban areas, without turning more of the countryside into agricultural land, a new study suggests.Using green urban space in towns and cities, people in the UK could grow almost 40 per cent of the fruit and vegetables we consume, the study said.Increasing the amount of home-grown food could help reduce the UK’s dependence on imports, which have been hit hard following the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.The worsening climate crisis is also an increasing...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Finding a link between emissions taxes and R&D investments

Newswise — AMES, IA — Addressing climate change is a massive and daunting challenge. But many economists say gradually increasing taxes on emissions would significantly reduce the amount of greenhouse gas spewed into the air at the lowest economic cost. “The question is, will manufacturing firms respond to...
AMES, IA
Nature.com

Measuring greenhouse gases from tropical forest soils of the Congo Basin

Our pirogue cuts through dark brown river water which perfectly mirrors the blue sky and lush forest around us. From the riverbanks we hear children shouting and the air is heavy from charcoal production. Nothing moves in the humid tropical heat - only a kingfisher cuts the water surface ahead of us. We are on our way to sample a swamp forest headwater stream somewhere east of Mbandaka – a small town in the middle of the Cuvette Centrale which is a large depression of the Congo Basin dominated by swamps and wetlands. As we continue upstream through smaller and smaller tributaries, we soon find ourselves in the midst of an inundated forest where we cannot tell any longer the boundaries of what is still river and what is already forest. We left Mbandaka early in the morning to find the same sampling spot we selected during the dry season six months ago. However, the deeper we push into the inundated forest the harder it becomes to navigate the long pirogue which is carved from one massive single tree. Eventually we stop the engine. We are too deep into the forest where everything just looks the same and it is no longer possible to orient oneself - we are lost. Luckily, local villagers on their way back to their homes after a morning of fishing pass by who guide us back to the “main” stream channel. Still, as we continue upstream the vegetation grows so thick that we have to leave the pirogue behind and wade waist deep to continue deeper into the swamp. Ultimately, we agree that we must turn around and decide to sample further downstream from our dry season site. At the new sampling spot, we teach the local Congolese team of researchers our method of sampling. They now will come back to the same spot every other week, sampling for dissolved greenhouse gases from this headwater stream. Our expedition to the swamp forest of the Cuvette Centrale had been our final step in investigating soil as well as stream nitrous oxide (N2O) and methane (CH4) fluxes from different forest types of the Congo Basin, a study which is now published in Nature Communications (link).
ENVIRONMENT
High Plains Journal

‘Greenhouse gas guru’ responds to meat critics with science

If you raise cattle, you don’t need to be told that the meat industry has been targeted by some powerful propaganda in recent years. You may have had a nagging feeling that something wasn’t quite right about what you were hearing. You may have seen widely repeated statistics making various claims about livestock production. Maybe you even have family members who have gone vegan or challenged you about why you raise meat. After all, you’re “killing the planet”—aren’t you?
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Researchers discover activation mechanisms in soybean for adaptation to saline soil

Farmlands are turning more saline due to climate change, rising sea levels, expanding drylands and groundwater depletion. This crisis is exacerbated by unsustainable farming practices. The resulting loss in crop yield threatens malnourished populations across the globe. Therefore, scientists are finding ways to boost crop resilience to salt stress to safeguard food security on this planet.
AGRICULTURE
pennbizreport.com

Axalta commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Axalta, a Pennsylvania-based supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently committed to a 50 percent absolute reduction of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. The goal is to become completely carbon neutral by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change deadline. “Today,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rew-online.com

ISS to reach Full-Scope Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040

ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, commits to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions within scope 1 and 2 by 2030 and full-scope net zero emissions by 2040, including its full supply chain. Furthermore, ISS commits to offer full-scope reporting of its environmental footprint. These ambitious targets demonstrate ISS’s dedication to be recognised as among the best environmental leaders and a catalyst of real change in its industry.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Reply to: The Living Planet Index does not measure abundance

Replying to M. Puurtinen et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03708-8 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Reuters

China launches campaign to plug greenhouse gas monitoring gap

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China will force key industrial sectors and regions to take action to measure greenhouse gas emissions as part of a new initiative to improve data quality and oversight, according to an environment ministry document reviewed by Reuters. Under the pilot programme, some of China's biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY

