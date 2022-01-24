Correction to: Grazing weakens competitive interactions between active methanotrophs and nitrifiers modulating greenhouse-gas emissions in grassland soils

Our pirogue cuts through dark brown river water which perfectly mirrors the blue sky and lush forest around us. From the riverbanks we hear children shouting and the air is heavy from charcoal production. Nothing moves in the humid tropical heat - only a kingfisher cuts the water surface ahead of us. We are on our way to sample a swamp forest headwater stream somewhere east of Mbandaka – a small town in the middle of the Cuvette Centrale which is a large depression of the Congo Basin dominated by swamps and wetlands. As we continue upstream through smaller and smaller tributaries, we soon find ourselves in the midst of an inundated forest where we cannot tell any longer the boundaries of what is still river and what is already forest. We left Mbandaka early in the morning to find the same sampling spot we selected during the dry season six months ago. However, the deeper we push into the inundated forest the harder it becomes to navigate the long pirogue which is carved from one massive single tree. Eventually we stop the engine. We are too deep into the forest where everything just looks the same and it is no longer possible to orient oneself - we are lost. Luckily, local villagers on their way back to their homes after a morning of fishing pass by who guide us back to the “main” stream channel. Still, as we continue upstream the vegetation grows so thick that we have to leave the pirogue behind and wade waist deep to continue deeper into the swamp. Ultimately, we agree that we must turn around and decide to sample further downstream from our dry season site. At the new sampling spot, we teach the local Congolese team of researchers our method of sampling. They now will come back to the same spot every other week, sampling for dissolved greenhouse gases from this headwater stream. Our expedition to the swamp forest of the Cuvette Centrale had been our final step in investigating soil as well as stream nitrous oxide (N2O) and methane (CH4) fluxes from different forest types of the Congo Basin, a study which is now published in Nature Communications (link).

