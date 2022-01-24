ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Recoding of stop codons expands the metabolic potential of two novel Asgardarchaeota

By Jiarui Sun
 3 days ago

The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes. There was a mix-up among the ORCIDs and the corresponding authors. The original article has...

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Correction: Lineage-specific energy and carbon metabolism of sponge symbionts and contributions to the host carbon pool

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-021-01165-9 The article "Lineage-specific energy and carbon metabolism of sponge symbionts and contributions to the host carbon pool", written by I. Burgsdorf, S. Sizikov, V. Squatrito, M. Britstein, B. M. Slaby, C. Cerrano, K. M. Handley, L. Steindler, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 7 December 2021 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 29 December 2021 to Â© The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
WILDLIFE
Correction to: Phylogeny resolved, metabolism revealed: functional radiation within a widespread and divergent clade of sponge symbionts

We have recently become aware that the taxonomic names published in our article Tayler et al. ISME J 2021; 15:503"“519 do not comply with standards set out by the International Committee on Systematics of Prokaryotes (ICSP) as we used a "superscript U" instead of the term "Candidatus". We followed the guidelines by Konstantinidis et al. (Uncultivated microbes in need of their own taxonomy. ISME J. 2017;11:2399"“406) which suggested the use of "superscript U", but I have been informed that the guidelines have not received widespread acceptance. The taxonomic names should be as summarised in the corrected TableÂ S5 below:
WILDLIFE
Author Correction: Diploid mint (M. longifolia) can produce spearmint type oil with a high yield potential

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02835-6, published online 07 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the smell descriptions of the two limonene isoforms. As a result, in the Introduction section,. "Carvone isoforms are a critical flavor component of many herbs such as caraway (Carum carvi) or...
SCIENCE
Therapeutic potential of highly functional codon-optimized microutrophin for muscle-specific expression

High expectations have been set on gene therapy with an AAV-delivered shortened version of dystrophin (ÂµDys) for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), with several drug candidates currently undergoing clinical trials. Safety concerns with this therapeutic approach include the immune response to introduced dystrophin antigens observed in some DMD patients. Recent reports highlighted microutrophin (ÂµUtrn) as a less immunogenic functional dystrophin substitute for gene therapy. In the current study, we created a human codon-optimized ÂµUtrn which was subjected to side-by-side characterization with previously reported mouse and human ÂµUtrn sequences after rAAV9 intramuscular injections in mdx mice. Long-term studies with systemic delivery of rAAV9-ÂµUtrn demonstrated robust transgene expression in muscles, with localization to the sarcolemma, functional improvement of muscle performance, decreased creatine kinase levels, and lower immunogenicity as compared to ÂµDys. An extensive toxicity study in wild-type rats did not reveal adverse changes associated with high-dose rAAV9 administration and human codon-optimized ÂµUtrn overexpression. Furthermore, we verified that muscle-specific promoters MHCK7 and SPc5-12 drive a sufficient level of rAAV9-ÂµUtrn expression to ameliorate the dystrophic phenotype in mdx mice. Our results provide ground for taking human codon-optimized ÂµUtrn combined with muscle-specific promoters into clinical development as safe and efficient gene therapy for DMD.
HEALTH
Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
Science
Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Targeted newborn metabolomics: prediction of gestational age from cord blood

Our study sought to determine whether metabolites from a retrospective collection of banked cord blood specimens could accurately estimate gestational age and to validate these findings in cord blood samples from Busia, Uganda. Study Design. Forty-seven metabolites were measured by tandem mass spectrometry or enzymatic assays from 942 banked cord...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
WILDLIFE
Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Publisher Correction: Optomechanical dissipative solitons

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 2h, i. The y-axis labels for both panels, now reading "Ï‰Î¼ âˆ’ Î©m âˆ’D1Î¼ (kHz)," were missing minus signs after "Î©m."
PHYSICS
Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
WILDLIFE
Publisher Correction: Assessing the potential of a Trichoderma-based compost activator to hasten the decomposition of incorporated rice straw

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03828-1, published online 10 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in FigureÂ 1 where the x-axis was incorrectly numbered and the labels were illegible. The original FigureÂ 1 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected.
AGRICULTURE
Reply to: Shifting baselines and biodiversity success stories

Replying to Z. Mehrabi & R. Naidoo Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03750-6 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article...
WILDLIFE
Author Correction: CDER167, a dual inhibitor of URAT1 and GLUT9, is a novel and potent uricosuric candidate for the treatment of hyperuricemia

The authors regret that the acknowledgments section of the original manuscript was incorrect. The corrected acknowledgements are shown below. This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant Nos. 81974507 and 81773794) and the Science and Technology Program of Guangzhou City, China (Grant No. 201903010087). These...
SCIENCE

