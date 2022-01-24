ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Dreaming ideal protein structures

By Noelia Ferruz
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deep learning algorithm for protein structure prediction is used in reverse for de novo protein design. Proteins are the universal building blocks of life. They act in essentially every cellular...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
fishstripes.com

6 Steps to the Ideal Aim

If your shots rarely hit the target and the rank in your favorite shooter is far from what you want, it’s a sure sign that it’s time to pump up your skill. In addition to training, you can also look at other players and learn their strategies. You can also place bets, for example on CS:GO cheap betting sites. We will tell you about the six basic steps on the way to a good aim!
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

The six characteristics of ideal healthcare algorithms

A newly proposed checklist outlines six objectives to strive for in the development of machine-learning algorithms that help clinicians make health care decisions and recommendations for patients. Tyler Loftus of University of Florida Health, Gainesville, and colleagues present this framework in an opinion piece for the open-access journal PLOS Digital Health on January 18, 2022.
HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

Scientists have made a major stride towards turning fusion energy into a viable energy source.The research could allow for the creation of a whole new kind of sustainable energy source that in turn could revolutionise the way we power our world.Nuclear fusion is perhaps best known as the process that powers stars. Researchers hope that it could be brought down to Earth, and harnessed as a sustainable source of power.But creating it in laboratories has proven difficult. It uses far more energy than it produces, and so remains largely useless at a large scale.Now scientists say they have successfully...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Engineering#Biotechnology#De Novo Protein Design#De Novo Proteins
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Deep learning in alternate reality

Similarities and differences between deep learning models and primate vision have been the focus of recent research. Audition is comparatively less-studied. A new report describes the emergence of human-like auditory perception in a deep neural network, and suggests a promising way to relate perceptual behaviour to specific aspects of the environment.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Reply to: The Living Planet Index does not measure abundance

Replying to M. Puurtinen et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03708-8 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Biology
Phys.org

New structure prediction model has mapped 500 previously unsolved proteins

Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, have recently published work that lays the foundation for new ways of thinking about pathogen evolution. "Our research highlights that template-free modeling that uses machine learning is indeed superior to template-based modeling for the secreted proteins of the destructive fungal pathogen Magnaporthe oryzae," said Kyungyong Seong, first author of the paper published in the Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (MPMI) journal.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Supercomputing for Swift Protein Modeling

Newswise — Uncovering the molecular structures of proteins can help scientists elucidate biological functions of proteins and search for drug candidates for diseases. To better understand proteins, scientists can use imaging techniques to probe their molecular structures. However, many imaging techniques fall short of capturing details at the atomic level.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pseudouridylation alters splicing

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Pseudouridine is the most abundant modified nucleotide in RNA, but the role of mRNA pseudouridylation is unclear. Martinez et al. show that pre-mRNA pseudouridylation can broadly modulate alternative splicing, and identify human pre-mRNA-targeting pseudouridylate synthase (PUS) enzymes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revisiting small RNA movement in plants

Regulation of intercellular small RNA (sRNA)-mediated gene silencing in plants is commonly ascribed to hypothetical mechanisms involving movement channels. In this commentary, IÂ present a complementary, perhaps counter-intuitive view, in which sRNA movement is also crucially regulated by the cell-autonomous silencing machinery found in silencing-emitting, traversed and recipient cells.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of urinary cells reveal an intronic FBN1 variant causing aberrant splicing

Exome sequencing and panel testing have improved diagnostic yield in genetic analysis by comprehensively detecting pathogenic variants in exonic regions. However, it is important to identify non-exonic pathogenic variants to further improve diagnostic yield. Here, we present a female proband and her father who is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a systemic connective tissue disorder caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. There are also two affected individuals in the siblings of the father, indicating the genetic basis in this family. However, panel testing performed by two institutions reported no causal variants. To further explore the genetic basis of the family, we performed genome sequencing of the proband and RNA sequencing of urinary cells derived from urine samples of the proband and her father because FBN1 is strongly expressed in urinary cells though it is poorly expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Genome sequencing identified a rare intronic variant (c.5789-15G>A) in intron 47 of FBN1 (NM_000138.4), which was transmitted from her father. RNA sequencing revealed allelic imbalance (monoallelic expression) of FBN1, retention of intron 47, and fewer aberrant transcripts utilizing new acceptor sites within exon 48, which were confirmed by RT-PCR. These results highlighted urinary cells as clinically accessible tissues for RNA sequencing if disease-causing genes are not sufficiently expressed in the blood, and the usefulness of multi-omics analysis for molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
PORTUGAL
Nature.com

Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy