Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently made a major splash when he elected to bench former MVP Russell Westbrook in the final minutes of a close game. Despite the move, the Lakers lost the game to the Indiana Pacers by a 111-104 score. On top of that, the decision to bench Westbrook was a huge story next day in the basketball world. Because it was such a big decision, it sounds like Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka knew that clearing the air with Westbrook was very important.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO