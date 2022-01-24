ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

IMF to meet with all Chad’s creditors by end of January – spokesperson

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund will present an updated macroeconomic framework to all of Chad’s creditors by the end of January, an IMF...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Germany to host G7 finance meeting May 18-20, Finance Minister tells paper

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will host the main finance meeting of its presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers from May 18-20, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Wednesday. “This year, the challenges are particularly great. We are seeing inflation and increased debt,” Finance Minister Christian Lindner told...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

IMF says Chad debt plan needed by end-March as conditions worsen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that public and private creditors need to finalize a debt restructuring plan with Chad by the end of March to restore durable growth amid worsening conditions in the African country. In a statement following a mission to the country’s...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

IMF's Gopinath says time to 'recalibrate' Covid restrictions

China should begin to "recalibrate" its aggressive anti-Covid policy as other countries are doing, to try to ease the negative impact the pandemic continues to have on global supply chains and economic growth, a senior IMF official said on Tuesday. And if that becomes much more serious, it will not just slow down growth even more but also have very important consequences for global supply chains.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Chad#Creditors#Reuters#African
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1980s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: 5 Russian warships spotted near NATO ally

Five Russian ships, including a frigate, a cruiser, a destroyer, a cruiser and a pair of support vessels, were spotted operating near the coast of Norway, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, on Tuesday. Photos of the three vessels were taken by a Norwegian P-3C Orion turboprop anti-submarine and...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy