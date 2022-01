Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:CRTX) is plummeting today, last seen down 31.1% at $6.25, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed the company's application to start a study of its lead drug for Alzheimer's disease on hold. This development follows a late-to-mid-stage study, which revealed COR388 failed to improve overall cognitive function in patients. In turn, the company is looking to implement a cost reduction program, and will prioritize the development of a different treatment for the illness.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO